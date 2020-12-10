Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan has been named municipal court judge for the city of Gladewater.
Bryan will continue to serve in his elected position, while also serving Gladewater in a part-time capacity as the city’s judge.
“I love Longview, I love East Texas, I love living here and I love the people here. I think it’s important that we work together to make our community a better place to live. I’m excited to be able to expand my efforts to Gladewater and continue with the work we’ve done here,” Bryan said Wednesday. “Gladewater is a great part and an important part of Gregg County already and I’m excited for the new challenge.”
The Gladewater City Council hired Bryan for the position in November and he attended court in Gladewater for the first time Tuesday evening. He takes over as the city’s municipal court judge from Chris Botto, a former Gregg County assistant district attorney who went into private practice in 2019.
As the municipal court judge, Bryan will oversee misdemeanor cases, such as Class C traffic tickets and truancy cases. As a justice of the peace, Bryan said he already is familiar with overseeing such cases.
“This the type of court I hold every day for Pct. 2,” he said. “In Pct. 2, we have almost 2,000 cases a year, mainly Class C traffic tickets, truancy cases and some drug paraphernalia charges. This is the same type of thing. I will just be doing it to serve the citizens of Gladewater.”
In addition to overseeing the court cases, Bryan also will arraign those who may be taken to the city of Gladewater’s jail. Many smaller communities, including Gladewater, Kilgore and White Oak, have jails to hold inmates or arraign them on charges as needed. Bryan will oversee those arraignments and set bonds in Gladewater.
It’s not uncommon for justices of the peace to do this type of part-time work. In Gregg County, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Talyna Carlson also serves as an associate judge for Kilgore’s municipal court.
Bryan said he’s looking forward to his work in Gladewater.
“I know many of the officials in Gladewater already, and I’m just looking forward to working with them and making Gladewater a better place to live,” he said.