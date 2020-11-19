Students at Ware East Texas Montessori Academy on Wednesday experienced a special type of career day.
The Careers on Wheels event brought in people who mostly work from their vehicles, including representatives from Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, Yellow Checker Cab, the U.S. Army and Champion EMS.
Ware Principal Josh Worsham said the school could not do a typical career day because of COVID-19, but this event gave students a chance to learn about unique jobs while maintaining social distancing.
“Our students get some ideas of job opportunities in the future, see what these people do when they’re driving around town. They get to see first hand exactly what that business is like and what it’s like to work in that industry,” Worsham said. “It’s a good opportunity for them to get some experience and see something different and maybe ask some questions they never got to ask before.”
He said the representative from Yellow Checker Cab explained to students about how to get a cab and how much it costs. The city’s animal control department brought a snake, Buddy, and a dog, Pearl, for the students to pet.
“I know they love seeing the snake and the dog and all that, but really it’s about talking to the people that work in those industries every day and getting to talk about what life would be like,” Worsham said.
Fourth-grader Kaliyah Pearson said she enjoyed going to each vehicle and exploring the careers.
Employees from animal control brought tools they use to catch animals they get calls about.
“We got to see what type of tools they use and pet the pet snake,” she said. “The coolest part was that all those tools they use to catch bats.”
Kaliyah said she was not scared to pet the snake and liked petting Pearl the dog.
“I think she was pretty,” she said. “She could hide in the snow.”