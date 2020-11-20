A Longview Christmas contest is encouraging local businesses to decorate their storefronts and spread cheer this holiday season.
Visit Longview and the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association are inviting businesses to participate in a Hallmark Inspired Christmas Decorating Contest, said CJ Clayton, tourism administrator for Visit Longview. The deadline is today for businesses to register to participate.
Between Dec. 2 and 14, residents can visit decorated businesses and cast a vote for the best decorated. The winning business will receive a $500 cash prize; the second-place winner will receive $250.
“We wanted to do something that would be safe and that would encourage you to drive around, look at the pretty Christmas decorations and feel inspired,” Clayton said, adding that she hopes the decorations will encourage some people to walk through the doors of a local business to do holiday shopping.
The Gallery of Lights, which sells gifts and accessories in addition to lighting fixtures, was one of the first businesses to sign up for the contest. Manager Melissa Sorensen said the store chose to participate to show support for the community and to bring cheer to customers.
“We always strive to be community-friendly, and we thought this would be a little bit of a contactless way to show our support and our holiday spirit,” Sorensen said.
At Heartisans Marketplace, which opened Nov. 2 in its new location on Gilmer Road, volunteers worked Thursday to paint a mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa. The mailbox will be displayed at Heartisans as part of its participation in the contest.
Heartisans Marketplace founder Julee Rachels said the nonprofit organization, which features a shop that sells products to help fund its mission, is part of the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association.
“We just want to support our community when they have events. Anytime that our city has something, we want to support it,” Rachels said. “We appreciate our community’s support, and we want to support them as well.”
Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association members pay dues that are typically given each year to a nonprofit organization in the community, Clayton said. This year, however, small businesses have struggled amidst the COVID-19 health pandemic, so Clayton wanted to give back to a local retailer.
Businesses that want to register to participate in the contest can visit www.visitlongviewtexas.com/222/Christmas-Contest.com. Businesses must be in the Longview city limits and must feature family-friendly decorations that are visible from the outside of their business.
Decorations must be viewable beginning Dec. 2. Visit Longview will post a list of participating businesses to its website, and residents can visit those businesses to vote for the best decorated. Residents can vote online, in person at the Visit Longview office inside City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St. or by mail. To vote by mail, mail a vote to Visit Longview, P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606.