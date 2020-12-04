The city of Longview plans to adjust a road closure on Judson Road in an effort to improve safety and alleviate concerns from business owners who say the current traffic pattern is turning away customers.
The city has been working to extend Guthrie Trail to connect the Cargill Long Park Trail to the Paul G. Boorman Trail, creating 10 miles of continuous trails in Longview. The most recent phase of the trail extension has involved extending the trail underneath Judson Road, effectively turning the roadway into a bridge that will cross over the trail.
In March, the city closed a portion of Judson Road between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place for bridge work on the east side of Judson. That work took about seven months to complete after being delayed when construction crews hit an unmarked fiber line, and work there couldn’t proceed until AT&T completed its repairs and moved the equipment out of the way.
In November, the city announced bridge work on the east side of Judson Road had been completed. Beginning Nov. 23, the traffic pattern shifted so the city could work on the west side of Judson Road. As part of the traffic shift, Triple Creek Circle and Iris Circle each were reduced to right-turn entrances and exits only. That meant traffic traveling southbound on Judson Road could no longer turn left into the Triple Creek Shopping Center.
Business owners and managers in the Triple Creek Shopping Center said the recent change preventing southbound Judson Road traffic from turning left into the center is not only impacting business but is also causing safety concerns as drivers attempt to make unsafe turns to enter the shopping center.
“It’s been harder for people to figure out how to maneuver into the shopping center,” said Shannon Gilliland, owner of Shannon’s Beading Basket and Art Gallery. “My business hasn’t really been impacted, but I know there has definitely been less traffic going back into Triple Creek. Even with the barriers, people are still trying to turn into Triple Creek.
“I hear a lot of horns and I’ve even heard brakes screeching. With the barriers set up the way they are, there’s nowhere for the cars to go, and the city left the speed limit at 45 mph, so people are also driving at a high rate of speed. It’s dangerous.”
Rolin McPhee, director of public works, said the city intends to address those concerns as it continues to work on the Guthrie Trail.
“Since last week, we have been working on a new traffic control plan in response to the complaints and driver behavior,” he said. “The city engineer, Alton Bradley, developed an alternative plan with our consultants to lower the speed limit in the area, which will affect the length of the barricades installed.
“In addition, this would allow the traveling public to turn left into the Triple Creek Shopping Center. This accommodation should also eliminate the southbound traffic from entering the opposing traffic’s lane to get to the shopping center, a move which is extremely dangerous and illegal.”
McPhee noted that traffic exiting the shopping center still will be required to turn right.
The city is still coordinating when the plan will implemented with the contractor, McPhee added. The newest phase of the construction is expected to take 90 days, according to the city.
Allowing traffic to turn into the shopping cCenter is intended to help alleviate some business owners’ concerns about fewer customers entering the area.
Posados Manager Eric Davidson said that during the first week of the traffic switch, when the entrances to Triple Creek were blocked, the Mexican food restaurant saw about $10,000 less in sales than when compared to the previous week.
“We’re already being impacted because of the coronavirus. Our capacity is reduced and people just aren’t wanting to come into the restaurant right now because they’re scared — cases are spiking,” he said. “Now, we’re also having issues because of the road blockage, so we’re taking a double hit as a business.”
With two entrances into Triple Creek Shopping Center, Davidson said he hoped the city would consider removing some of the barriers so southbound drivers can turn into the area.
“It’s a 16-foot difference,” he said. “If they could just remove two barriers so that one entrance is open, it would make a huge difference.”