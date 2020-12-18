Construction has started at three Longview parks, which were set for improvements as part of a November 2018 bond package approved by voters.
Sme amenities will not be available for use during work at McWhorter Park, Lois Jackson Park and Stamper Park, such as pavilions and playgrounds, according to the city. The Paul G. Boorman Trail will remain open but may not be accessible from the Lois Jackson parking lot.
At McWhorter Park on Toler Road, the existing playground will be replaced, a new playground will be added, a new basketball court will be added and a sand volleyball court will be installed.
At Lois Jackson Park on Bill Owens Parkway, the existing pavilion and playground will be replaced, an additional pavilion and playground will be added and a restroom will be installed.
And at Stamper Park on Fair Street, the existing playground and pavilion will be replaced, the basketball courts will be moved and reconstructed, a new pavilion installed and the parking lot improved. Womack Field at Stamper Park will be reconfigured with two new flag football fields, a new football field, ticket booth, and concession stand.
The projects are included in Phase 1 of the 2018 parks projects funded by the bond package and are being constructed by Heritage Constructors, according to the city.
Phase 1 also includes improvements at Patterson Park and Spring Creek Park, but the timeline is not determined for the start of construction at those facilities, according to the city.
The planned improvements at Patterson Park include replacing the existing playground, resurfacing the existing basketball court and improving the parking lot. At Spring Creek, the existing playground will be replaced, basketball court updated and a pavilion and restroom installed.
For information, contact the Longview Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 237-1270.