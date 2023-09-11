The Junction played a significant role in Longview's history. Now, a Hallsville couple is giving it a new place in the city's future.
Shane and Courtney Goswick, in partnership with Shane's brother and his wife, Brandon and Leah, have completed renovation of a former hotel at the east end of Methvin Street at Mobberly Avenue to add to their portfolio of rental properties listed on Airbnb. (The partnership is called "Brothers in Christ.")
What was once an 11-room, one bathroom hotel — it went unused for years — is now The Union at the Junction. It has been renovated into a modern, 3,200-square-foot temporary rental property.
It features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms — including two rooms with king-size beds and ensuite bathrooms — two laundry rooms — one upstairs, one downstairs — a game room that includes a poker table; a theater room; kitchen; living room; and library with a desk. Outdoor space also is to the rear of the property.
The Goswicks said this is their fourth Airbnb in Longview, but they have seven overall, including properties in Lone Star. They also have a website, goswicklane.com, and a YouTube channel under the same name where they talk about what they've learned operating Airbnbs.
"We want to kind of bring back some of the heritage and history, but put a new spin, a new flair on it," Courtney said of The Union. She later added that, "We would love to see a transformation of the area."
They own other buildings in that area but aren't ready to talk specifics about what they have planned, except to say they're on a three-to-five year plan to make it a reality.
"We have big plans for what's going to happen to the other buildings" in the Junction area, Shane said, but they don't know exactly what that looks like right now. They said multiple other investors are involved.
Longview Junction, as it was once known, dates back to 1873, according to the Texas State Historical Association's Handbook of Texas. The Junction was where the International-Great Northern Railroad brought its rail line from Hearne to Longview. From there, it intersected with the new Texas and Pacific line. That intersection was a mile east of the Texas and Pacific depot in downtown Longview.
The International Great Railroad and Texas and Pacific had depots at the Junction, and an entire economy developed in the area of the Junction, including hotels, restaurants, housing, saloons and various retailers.
The area has largely fallen into disrepair, with the city of Longview recently tearing down one building on the opposite side of the street from The Union.
The Goswicks bought The Union building at 800 E. Methvin St. in March 2022, after the death of the previous owner, attorney Jim Mobley. He had already done some work to the building, and they started working on it in April 2022.
Courtney is the designer behind their properties' color palettes, countertops, flooring and furniture. Shane is in charge of project finances and getting all the construction finished.
"It's more of what she likes," Shane said. "If we built it like I like, we probably wouldn't make any money."
At this property, Courtney intentionally left a wrought iron staircase that was part of the property, and incorporated some items they had reclaimed from other properties.
Courtney said, though, that there are things that are usually "non-negotiables" for Shane. At The Union, that was a theater room where a group of people could play video games or watch a movie.
The poker table in the game room was another one, with Shane having plans of his own to host an annual New Year's Day poker game with friends there.
The property can sleep 14 to 15 people, considering beds and couches. It has a two-night minimum stay, and would be a good place for sports teams visiting Longview to stay, for instance, the couple said. It also would be a good husband-wife getaway, or friends attending a reunion, or possibly an event. It's rented as one property, not by the room.
Some people have asked the Goswicks why they have Airbnbs in Longview.
"If there's a hotel in your town, there's a need for an Airbnb," Courtney said, pointing to some of the things that create the need.
"We have a university. We have (Kilgore College)," Courtney said. "We have traveling nurses that come."
Big construction projects, such as the Gap Inc. e-commerce facility or Dollar General facility, bring in construction workers of various types. Sometimes, families who are building houses, for instance, need a temporary place to stay.
Shane added that people visiting for the holidays or traveling for weddings, reunions or funerals might also want to stay together.
The building will at some point get some signage, but those details are not yet finalized.
They said they want to make sure The Union is cohesive with their other plans for the area so that it's an "amazing" experience.
"We have big ideas that we're going to develop and that we're super excited about," Shane said.