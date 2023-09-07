East Texas centenarian World War II veteran says marriage, faith key to long life

BULLARD — His cane makes a tapping sound as he walks along the tile floor leading into the living room. Atop his head, he dons a military garrison cap. A few small holes have developed in the dark green fabric through the years.
His brown leather flight jacket bears the metal aviator wings he received eight decades ago. On one sleeve, a U.S. Army Air Corps patch hangs on for dear life — some threads that attach it to the coat are missing.
He wears a tan button-down shirt and a slightly darker necktie. Gold-colored wing insignias adorn his collar.
Bette Davis looks her husband over as he walks into the room. “You look good,” she says with a laugh.
“If Hitler only knew we were coming,” Briscoe Davis replies.
On Sept. 13, Davis — one of the few living World War II veterans in East Texas — will turn 100.
He still looks like he’s ready to report for duty.
Eighty years ago, Davis was getting ready to soar through the air, preparing for a war he sought to fight in. The young Davis was stationed stateside and didn’t see combat, however. But he still had some high-flying adventures as a pilot in the Air Corps.
Plane fun
On the morning of Aug. 30, a small crowd gathered in the living room of the Davis home in Bullard. They sat on chairs around the room, and squarely at the center, seated on the tan-colored couch, was Davis. Black-and-white photos of himself and his fellow pilots were spread out on a coffee table in front of him.
The group was there to hear Davis' stories. And thanks to the centenarian’s witty joke-telling, clear voice, sharp memory and attention to detail, they could follow along with their mind’s eyes.
For almost four hours that day, Davis told tale after tale and detail after detail about his time in the service. He admits that his accounts of World War II can get a little long-winded, kind of like a jet stream that coils its way through the air.
“Oh, by the way, we won, in case you’re wondering, ‘Well, how’s this thing going to end?’ ” he quipped.
He recalls just as clearly how it all began.
Davis was born in Quitman and grew up in Granger. Only a few decades had passed since the Wright Brothers made their first successful flight, but by the 1930s, Hollywood had caught on to the beauty, the grandeur and the awe-inspiring experience of flight. After watching the silver screen’s depictions of life above the clouds, Davis longed to set out toward the sky. His chance was coming.
In fall 1941, Davis was a student in military school at the University of Texas at Arlington. One of his teachers, a former colonel with Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the Philippines, gave students a word of warning: The U.S. was about to go to war with Japan.
“We thought, ‘Well, there goes that crazy old colonel again,’ ” Davis said. “They know better than to engage the country.”
Then came Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese pilots launched a surprise early-morning attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii, propelling the United States into a full-scale, global conflict.
Back in Texas, Davis and his peers were preparing for a parade. The students’ families filled the school stadium as the students got ready to march from their boarding house.
That’s when a man exited the boarding house, declaring that Japanese forces had attacked Pearl Harbor.
“As we formed our company and marched down and around the track that day, it was very somber,” Davis said. “You could hear a pin drop. The word had gotten out to all the mothers and fathers who were in the stands, and it registered with them, ‘My son is going to war.’
“They all thought the worst.”
Uncle Sam calls
Davis wanted to enlist in the military immediately, but he was told to stay in school. In February 1943, the eager 20-year-old football player received orders to report to the federal building in Dallas for service.
Davis and several more young men — including a then-college football player by the name of Tom Landry — were ordered onto a bus and taken to Wichita Falls, where they began basic training.
“I loved that kind of stuff. Legs were working then,” Davis said.
In March, the troops were taken from there to the campus of East Central State University in Ada, Oklahoma, where they attended college for a little while as part of the College Training Detachment.
Four months later, they were shipped to the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center, where they took six weeks of flight training.
Davis experienced the freedom of solo flight at Victory Field in Vernon, Texas, where he arrived exactly two years to the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. The students’ flying instructor was an old barnstormer from World War I. He taught students to fly using a newer Fairchild PT-19 trainer plane.
“I remember the first day we were flying around in a pattern,” Davis said. “We’d done acrobatics, landing, emergency landing, all of that. We landed and taxied over like we always do. He said, ‘OK, Davis, take it around,’ and he started getting out of the cockpit.
“He was out, and I remember taking off. I remember looking back to see if he was back there.”
The barnstormer was wild on and off the job. One Sunday, Davis wanted to go for a flight, and the instructor was visibly intoxicated from his trip to a honky-tonk the night prior, Davis said. He didn’t say anything for fear of retribution.
The instructor and Davis took off for the Red River, where the instructor buzzed over fishermen near a bridge. Then they flew over a nearby farm, where Davis suspected the instructor’s girlfriend lived.
“We’re probably doing 90 to 100 miles per hour,” Davis said. “We were flying between the windmill and the house, circling the house. I’m sitting there frozen, trying to enjoy it. And sure enough, the lady comes to the back porch. She’s waving her dish towel at him.”
Davis logged about 50 hours of solo flight before he was transported by train to the Army Air Corps base in Enid, Oklahoma, known today as Vance Air Force Base. There, he learned how to make a plane rip-roar through the air. He got the hang of snap rolls, which twist the craft up, sideways, upside down and back around.
Hammerheads were the most intense stunts. A pilot flies his plane straight up until it stalls. Then, he turns the craft to the side, and it races down toward the earth in nearly the same path.
“That’s the only time I almost got air sick,” he said. “I could feel morning Post Toasties right at the top.”
One mission at Enid almost didn’t end well for Davis. He and several other pilots were performing stunts above the Oklahoma prairies one moonlit night. Davis was told to land his plane, but on the way down, he misread his altitude by 1,000 feet.
He realized his mistake at the last minute. When he pulled the plane up, he was about level with a water tower — far too close to the ground for comfort.
“I landed, and walking back to the flight line at headquarters, I got to thinking about it,” Davis said. “My legs got weak, and I perspired through my uniform.”
Back to Texas
Davis was in Enid for a few months before he began advanced flight training in Waco. He and a crew were assigned to fly a training mission from Waco to Dallas, Texarkana, Tyler and then back to Waco.
The plane barreled into strong headwinds that quickly sapped its fuel. Davis realized around the halfway point that the plane wouldn’t have enough to complete the mission.
“When you’re flying at night and you run out of gas, there’s only one thing to do. If we wore parachutes, you had to bail out, and didn’t want to do that,” he said. “So, I had to make a decision.”
Near the town of Hawkins, Davis found an emergency landing strip marked by a light. The Army Air Corps paid landowners to maintain the fields, which came in handy during times like these.
“It was one of the best landings I ever made,” Davis said. “Once I was on the ground, I felt good, but I could see that fence post coming with those lights. … I stopped right in front of it. Man, I thought Alfred Hitchcock was in that right seat in this thing.”
Davis graduated from advanced training in June 1944 and was transferred to Selman Field in Monroe, Louisiana, where he trained new flight navigators. But his time there wasn’t all spent working.
Pilots had to fly a certain number of hours each month to keep their pay, and on the weekends, they were allowed to take aircraft out for leisurely spins. Davis and two friends once took a flight to Los Angeles to see Davis’ aunt.
“We could fly anywhere we wanted to as long as we were back by Monday,” Davis said.
That experience wasn’t like anything his comrades in Europe and Asia were facing.
“I had a good experience in the military,” he said. “It might have been different if I’d have gone overseas. I got letters from some of my classmates. I remember I got a letter from a fella … and he said, ‘Briscoe, don’t volunteer for anything. Stay where you are.’ He said, ‘It’s terrible. I don’t care what they tell you.’”
War ends
On a mission with other cadets on Aug. 6, 1945, Davis dialed the plane’s radio to a local station. Suddenly, the news burst through the speakers: the United States had dropped an atomic bomb on Japan.
“I didn’t even know what an A-bomb was,” he said. “It had the equivalent of 20,000 pounds of TNT, and they were talking about how it destroyed Hiroshima. I couldn’t believe it.”
The first atomic bomb leveled Hiroshima, and three days later, the obliteration of Nagasaki spelled the end of the war. Once the peace treaties were signed in September, stateside troops were discharged in short order.
Davis was a 2nd lieutenant in the Central Training Flying Command at the time of his discharge. He used the G.I. Bill, which provided benefits to veterans, to pay for college at the University of Texas at Austin, where he majored in advertising. Soon, printer’s ink was calling his name.
Davis began a decades-long newspaper advertising career at The Tyler Courier-Times, the now-defunct afternoon newspaper that paired with The Tyler Morning Telegraph.
He sold retail advertising there for a year before he took a job with a nationwide newspaper advertising firm, the Branham Co. The company struck deals with retailers to advertise their products in the pages of papers from coast to coast.
“It suited me as a salesman,” he said. “That was my strong point. I wasn’t behind a desk. I liked moving around. I’m a people person. I like engaging people.”
The most important engagement of them all took place outside of work. Davis met Bette in 1949, and the two were married in 1951.
He and his wife spent a year in Dallas before moving to California in 1951. From 1969 to 1983, Davis worked for Million Market Newspapers, Inc. He sold advertising for some of the nation’s biggest daily newspapers, including The Boston Globe, The Detroit News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Davis initially wanted to work in television, but he never made the transition.
“It paid more money, but it wasn’t as loyal,” he said. “The newspaper business, they were very loyal to their employees.”
Davis retired in 1988, and he and his wife moved to Emerald Bay, a gated community near Bullard, where they’ve lived ever since.
Finding love and life
Davis had to act fast in 1949. His sister told him about a girl whom Davis might like. She described her this way: “She’s a good dancer, and she’ll laugh at your jokes.”
That gal was Betty Sue Yarrell, who changed the spelling of her first name in high school to match that of the famed movie star.
“[Briscoe] said, after he saw me, ‘I don’t care whether she laughs at my jokes or not,’ ” Bette said with a laugh.
Bette turned Briscoe down for a date a few times, but his persistence paid off. One date was all he needed to woo Bette with his jokes — and he’s kept them coming for the 72 years since then.
“I knew I wasn’t going to leave her behind,” Briscoe said. “They were standing in line for me to leave town. I thought, ‘I’d better take her with me.’ Bette was a home run. It was the ninth inning, two outs, count was 3-2, and boy, the bases were loaded. I hit it out of the park.”
“We’ve had a great life together,” Bette, 94, said. “I can’t stay mad at him too long. I still laugh at him, at his jokes.”
The two don’t spend a lot of money, Bette said. They danced together when they were able, and they’ve taken some trips. They enjoyed their life in California, too.
“We made our reservations in Bette Davis’ name and always got a good table,” Bette said.
Marriage has made them more selfless as they care for one another and their family, Bette said. Much of their family lives in the area, and they spend quality time together.
“We don’t dwell on depression or misery,” she said.
Those character traits and habits have kept them both in happiness and health, Briscoe said.
“My marriage to Bette has been so great,” he said. “It’s contributed to my longevity without question, and then you have those other things that you’ve heard. On top of that, a great big ball of duct tape to hold it all together and WD-40 for the squeaky bones.”
There’s another key to long life, and it’s no secret, he said: “Keep the faith.”
“I always figured the Lord, He said, ‘I’m going to make that little guy from Granger just smart enough to stay above the poverty level. He’s not going to be the captain of industry, not going to write the great American novel or come up with the Pulitzer Prize. … He’s not going to do that. But I’ll make him just smart enough to live in Emerald Bay.’ So, here I am,” Davis said.
After nearly four hours, story time came to an end Aug. 30. Davis likes remembering the past, and for him, there’s a lot of it.
“You know, when I start talking about these things that happened, I think I’m talking about somebody else — that’s how long ago it is,” Davis said. “You feel detached, like you’re talking about some old friend that you knew.”
That old friend still wears the same military uniform, though.