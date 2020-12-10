Longview hospitals will be among the first in the country to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they could arriveas early as next week.
This is excellent news for our city as it is an important first step in inoculating community members.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said an initial round of 1.4 million vaccine doses is expected to arrive as soon as Dec. 14. State health officials say the first allocation of more than 224,000 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center each have requested to receive 975 doses of the first week’s allocation of the vaccine, according to a plan submitted from the Texas Department of State Health Services to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first doses of the vaccine are planned to be given to health care workers who serve on the frontlines of protecting our community members.
As we continue to combat COVID-19, it is critically important that these health care workers be protected from the virus as they treat patients in our community. We must preserve the stability of our health care system, and inoculating those workers is an important step.
It is important to note that each person must receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — an initial injection and then a booster shot typically given 21 to 28 days later.
Beyond that, local hospitals have said they will use guidance from the state in formulating their respective plans for distributing the vaccine. It is likely that nursing home residents will be next in line to receive the shots.
As Longview Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Libby Bryson told us, “prevention is key since there is no cure for COVID-19.”
We agree with our health care leaders that vaccination is an important step in preventing and combating this illness.
Mark Anderson, chief medical officer of Christus Trinity Clinic in Northeast Texas, told us that vaccines have played a key role in combating and eradicating various diseases for generations. We remain hopeful that such vaccinations will provide the same relief from COVID-19.
“Though there is still a way to go, this process hopefully represents the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Anderson said.
We are hopeful, too, that this marks the beginning of a turning point for our country, our state and our city in eradicating this virus.
We support our health care workers in their daily care for our community. They have been heroes throughout this pandemic, and we are hopeful the first round of vaccinations will begin to offer them some relief and protection in their daily service to our community.