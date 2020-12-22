It’s been more than 14 years since Dana Dodd was murdered and more than two years since Felisha Pearson died at the hands of the same man.
But within the last week, we witnessed the justice system serve its purpose. On Dec. 15, Joseph Wayne Burnette pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, bringing some closure to his victims’ families.
Dodd was 21 when she was last seen on parking lot video at the Walmart on Loop 281 in Longview. Her body was found Oct. 29, 2006 — face-down in a burning wood pile — by two hunters walking on an oil lease road off Fritz Swanson Road in Gregg County.
However, for 12 years, Dodd was simply know as “Lavender Doe” because she could not be identified.
The body of 28-year-old Pearson was found July 24, 2018, in woods off West Birdsong Street in Longview more than a week after she was reported missing.
Burnette was arrested weeks after Pearson’s body was found and confessed to killing her as well as the unidentified Lavender Doe in 2006.
In July 2018, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began working with the DNA Doe Project, a California nonprofit agency that says it uses “advanced genetic genealogy techniques to identify John and Jane Does.”
Shortly after the organization began working on the case, it announced it had identified Lavender Doe. Her identity was later confirmed to be Dodd.
Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson told us this was a big case, and that being able to identify Lavender Doe as Dodd was a substantial break.
“Once we were able to identify her and bring the family in and talk with them to learn about Dana Dodd and who she was just really hit home to us,” Watson said. “This wasn’t just a Jane Doe or Lavender Doe, this was a person who had a family and who had her whole life ahead of her and it was taken away.”
We are thankful to the persistence of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for working to solve this case and for our court system here for bringing justice for Dodd and Pearson.
Each cold case that gets solved, that results in an arrest and that later results in a prison sentence, provides comfort and closure to immediate family and friends.
It also provides hope to others still waiting for closure.
And, it provides a demonstration of authorities’ determination to solve cases and their respect for justice and for human life.