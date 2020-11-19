This has been a tough election year for just about everyone, but no one has had it tougher than those who were responsible for administering the election and processing the ballots.
Amid a global health pandemic, election workers had to ensure 6 feet of social distancing between voters, make sanitization stations available and ensure voters wore face masks inside polling centers.
In addition to adapting to changing guidelines due to the pandemic, this year’s November general election saw city and school board races also on the ballots. Those races typically are held in May but were pushed to November this year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
And on top of all of that, this year saw record turnout of voters at the polls. In fact, voting turnout was the highest for a general election in more than 20 years in Gregg, Smith, Panola, Harrison, Upshur and Rusk counties, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said 48,161 Gregg County voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. They represented 66% of the county’s total registered voters. There are 73,027 registered voters in Gregg County.
“That was a really good turnout for this election,” Nealy told Gregg County commissioners Monday. “People were ready to get to the polls.”
Typically, about half of voters cast ballots during early voting and half vote on Election Day. However, this year, early votes accounted for about 79% of total ballots cast, Nealy said. Gregg County also saw almost as many people vote by mail as on Election Day, she said.
Of residents who voted in Gregg County this year, 4,831 people cast absentee ballots; 38,020 people voted in person during early voting; and 5,310 people cast ballots in person on Election Day, according to information provided by Nealy.
For comparison, in 2016, 41,618 votes were cast, representing 59.97% of voters. In 2016, there were 69,403 registered voters in Gregg County.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd said it well when he told Nealy “that was a monumental job” that she oversaw. Indeed, it was a tremendous task.
Those who served during this election deserve credit for their hard work during this historic election. We want to give a huge kudos to Nealy and her team, who oversaw this process in Gregg County with ease and grace, providing voters a smooth election.