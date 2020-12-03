Tis the season for giving.
As the holiday season arrives, it marks a time of year when people often reflect on their own blessings and the unfortunate circumstances of others who may be struggling. This is a time when people realize the best part about the holidays isn’t being the recipient of a wrapped gift under a Christmas tree or indulging in a feast.
The most fulfilling aspect of the season is spreading holiday cheer and happiness to others.
In Longview, there are many ways nonprofit organizations work to give neighbors in our community a boost during the holidays. Those agencies could use your help and support this season as they strive to make the holidays more joyful for thousands of people in our community.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way some Longview nonprofit organizations provide assistance this Christmas season, but volunteers and organizers have certainly not cut back on their holiday spirit.
The Salvation Army, Toys For Tots sponsored by the Marine Corps League Detachment 959, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Christmas for the Least of These, the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree, the Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa, the Longview Fire Department’s Toy Drive and East Texas CASA are all seeking toy donations to help make Christmas brighter for children in the community.
Beyond toy donations aimed at spreading cheer, these nonprofit organizations and many others like them in our community receive a majority of their monetary donations at this time of year. This funding helps sustain the organizations throughout the upcoming fiscal year, helping them to serve our community all year long.
Your support is critically important in sustaining these organizations for another year so that they may continue to impact our community in 2021.
Many of us have been blessed with good health, jobs, strong family and friends in 2020. Many others in our community have not been as fortunate.
We hope you will remember them and the nonprofit organizations that work to assist them this holiday season.
We thank our readers for supporting local nonprofit organizations this year. Your support will make the holiday season and upcoming year brighter for those in our community.