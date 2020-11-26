Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Today, we are thankful that we live in such a wonderful community as Longview where the generosity of spirit can be felt at all times of the year. We especially feel that spirit today.
This year has posed many challenges, and this Thanksgiving — a day characterized by giving thanks — will certainly look a lot different as well. Family gatherings likely will be smaller, if they are even possible, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bright spot in our community was the 36th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, in which volunteers came together this week to distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes to more than 800 families in need.
The annual food drive looked different this year, but the spirit remained the same.
Instead of having hundreds of volunteers fill Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center to sort and organize food Monday, volunteers were limited to 30 people at a time who signed up to work in shifts. Vehicles dropped off donations in a drive-thru.
On Tuesday, when food was distributed, families remained in their vehicles as volunteers loaded food boxes.
Smaller families received one box, a loaf of bread and a hen. Larger families received two boxes, two loaves of bread and a turkey. Boxes included canned and boxed items as well as produce donated by the East Texas Food Bank.
The food was a blessing to many families, such as Dena Hughey, who is raising seven grandchildren and who told us the Thanksgiving boxes make a huge difference.
“Between seven grandkids and over $1,000 to fix your truck two weeks or a week-and-a-half ago,” she said. “It’s very, very helpful for me.”
Since 1985, the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive has helped more than 25,000 families. We are thankful to the volunteers and the generous community donations that help make this program a success year after year.
“Everybody was so grateful and so appreciative,” Food Drive Chair Charlotte Davis said. “The volunteers were unbelievable.”
This year is a good time to take a step back and remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving: being grateful for what we have and acting kindly and generously toward our fellow human beings.
We’re thankful for our community and for the kindness of the thousands of people who make this such a wonderful place to live.
Happy Thanksgiving.