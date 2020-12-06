We were saddened to learn the Belcher Center has postponed its entire season by a year, but we agree it is the best decision at this time.
COVID-19 cases in our region are surging, and this past week, we came dangerously close to crossing a threshold that would have rolled back capacity restrictions on businesses.
We have to be cautious as a city, as a county, as a region.
Since late February, our local elected officials have been urging residents to be mindful of basic precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. These include wearing a face mask, maintaining 6 feet for social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding crowds.
Canceling or postponing events is the appropriate thing to do right now as we try to curb the spread of coronavirus in our region.
When the Belcher Center booked what would have been its 2020-21 season, it made arrangements early in the spring prior to capacity limitations on venues.
As the pandemic has continued, many touring performances have halted. This forced staff at the Belcher Center to consider the likelihood that its planned shows would be able to tour in the upcoming year, and, even if they did, whether bringing people together was still the right decision.
On Friday, patients with COVID-19 occupied 14.67% of all available hospital beds in a 19-county region that includes Gregg County.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15% of hospital capacity for seven consecutive days, then East Texas — including Gregg County — will be subjected to additional mandates set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Those mandates include that hospitals in the region would be required to suspend elective procedures; bars and other establishments with 51% alcohol sales must close; and businesses must drop from 75% capacity to 50% capacity.
This past week, the area experienced four consecutive days in which COVID-19 hospitalizations were above the 15% threshold.
We don’t want to see restrictions rolled back on businesses. We don’t want to see more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our region.
We want our community to remain strong and resilient. To do so, we must make the tough choices right now, and that includes avoiding large, public gatherings.
We support the Belcher Center in its choice to postpone its season, and we encourage you, our readers, to remain cautious as we move into winter.