This past week, health care workers across Longview rolled up their sleeves and accepted a shot of the Pfizer vaccine that offers hope against the coronavirus pandemic.
For our health care workers, it was the culmination of nine months of work caring for those in our community who have contracted this dangerous virus. This much-anticipated moment is cause for celebration in our community.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that widespread distribution of vaccines in the state are expected by March. So when your turn comes to take the shot, do it.
Taking the vaccine is smart. It’s brave. Most importantly, it’s the right thing to do.
We understand human nature, and we understand there are fears associated with taking a new vaccine. Our health care leaders in Longview understand those fears, too.
In taking this new vaccination, those in the medical field are putting themselves on the frontline once again. Not only are they taking a step to protect themselves, they also will be able to give firsthand knowledge of the vaccine and answer questions that community members may have.
The leadership teams at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and at Longview Regional Medical Center spent time researching the vaccine to answer many of their employees’ questions. We’re sure our health care workers had many of the same questions you have.
They asked such questions as:
“Is the vaccine safe? Is it effective?
“How will the vaccine affect me if I’ve had COVID before?”
“Is the vaccine safe for me to take if I’m pregnant?”
All of the health care workers, including nurses and doctors, to whom we spoke told us the same thing: The benefits of taking this vaccine outweigh the risks of what contracting COVID-19 could do to them or their loved ones.
The benefits outweigh the risks.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose shot. Those who receive it are given an initial injection and then a booster shot about three weeks later. The vaccine is 52% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after two doses, according to Pfizer.
We must take this vaccine as a community.
Take it for your loved ones.
Take it for the economy so that we can return to a world where small businesses don’t have to wonder daily whether they will be forced to close their doors.
Take it for our health care heroes who have worked tirelessly 24/7 for nine months to care for patients.
Take it for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The only way to get through this is to come together and think about what is best for everyone.
Take the vaccine. Do it for our community.