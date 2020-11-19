Mount Pleasant (3-4, 1-3) vs. Marshall (3-4, 1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Keep an eye on
Mount Pleasant: QB Baker Peterson (37 of 85, 434 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT) … RB Edward Wilder (62carries,473 yards, 6 TD) … RB Jaylen Williams (84 carries, 347 yards, 2 TD) … WR Miller McCrumby (15 catches, 227 yards, 2 TD) … Terrick Johnson (6 catches, 111 yards, 2 TD) … DL Tre Emory (39 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Zane Phillips (51 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU)
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (81 of 164, 1,265 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (120 carries, 647 yards, 7 TD; 10 catches, 195 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (29 catches, 417 yards, 5 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (15 catches, 304 yards, 2 TD) … DL Michael Washington (1 fumble recovery TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INT, 1 TD, 2 fumble recoveries) … LB Terrell Davis … DB Daqavion Jackson
Quick hits: Expect the Mavericks to turn up the intensity as they fight for a playoff spot, not to mention, it’s Marshall’s homecoming.
Up next: Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant; Marshall at Hallsville
No. 2 Highland Park (5-0, 3-0) vs. Tyler High (2-4, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Radio: KTBB 97.1-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Trevor Peele)
Keep an eye on
Highland Park: QB Brayden Schager ... RB Brooks Bond ... RT Henry Hagenbuch ... RB Grant Gibson ... C Will Gibson ... LG Sam Morse ... LT Jack Leyer ... C-Rec Sam Sessions ... A-Rec John Rutledge ... Z-Rec Jackson Heis ... X-Rec Will Pettijohn ... DE Jack Curtis ... NG Isaiah Pedack
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (25 of 52, 377 yards passing, 2 TDs, 5 INT; 10-22 rushing) … RB Derrick McFall (45-272, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (7-96) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (28-463 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (16-347, 3 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (17 for 18 PATs, 4 for 8 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (24 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (36 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 hurry, 1 caused fumble) ... MLB Jacob Villela (23 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 caused fumbles, 1 hurry) ... SLB Jacques Jones (7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 fumble recovery) ... CB Zachaun Williams (10 tackles, 5 PD) ... SS Xavier Tatum (38 tackles, 7 PD, 1 FR, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (70 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 6 PD, 1 hurry, 1 FR) ... CB Keelan Erwin (25 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 PD) ... P Howard (5-43.2) ...
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... Highland Park is ranked No. 2 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. Tyler is No. 52. ... The Scots are favored by 39 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Highland Park leads the series with the Tyler 6-2. ... Last week, Tyler defeated Wylie East 27-20, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns, while the Scots defeated McKinney North, 56-14. ... It is Pink Out Night with all fans encouraged to wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer
Up next: West Mesquite at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; Tyler at Sherman, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Texas High (7-0, 4-0) vs. Jacksonville (1-6, 1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Texas High: DL Clayton Smith ... QB Brayson McHenry ... RB Braylon Stewart ... RB Vontry Anderson ... WR Rian Cellers ... WR Caden Miller … DL Jaylen Green ... Derrick Brown
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … Dominikk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne… Devin McCuin
Quick hits: Texas High, led by Oklahoma commit Smith, is allowing 10.7 points per game on defense. The Tigers are averaging 40.6 points per game on offense … Jacksonville is averaging 27.6 points per game, but is allowing 43.1 points per game.
Up next: Texas High at Nacogdoches; Jacksonville at Whitehouse
Elysian Fields (9-2, 6-0) vs. Hooks (6-4, 5-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (127 of 177, 1,901 yards, 20 TD, 4 INT; 85 carries, 902 yards, 9 TD) … William Goodnight (110 carries, 797 yards, 10 TD) … FB Kyle Storey (45 carries, 389 yards, 6 TD; 4 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD; 47 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 8 QB hurries) … WR Bradan Manning (31 catches, 606 yards, 9 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (38 catches, 531 yards, 5 TD; 107 tackles, 5 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) … OL Justin Kitchen … OL Reed Parker … LB Ty Kirkland (77 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT, I fumble recovery)
Hooks: QB Benji Johnson … OL David Johnson … OL Dawson Adams … DL Miguel Herrera … LB Tommy RIgsby
Quick hits: The Yellow Jackets got here by beating another Hornets squad in the Hemphill Hornets. The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 11, 2009 in non-district play when the Yellow Jackets came away with a 21-13 win.
Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Newton vs. Pewitt.
Paul Pewitt (7-3) vs. Newton (7-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (217 carries, 1,490 yards, 18 TD; 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD; 2 interceptions) … Kadrien Johnson (1 carries, 566 yards, 6 TD) … Hayden Green (66 carries, 342 yards, 5 TD) … Tanor Mines (89 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 PBU) … Kendrell Webster (39 tackles) … Rhys Kelley (44 tackles, 13 TFL)
Newton: DeAnthony Gatson … Trinis Wash … Coltyn Foster … Dreshawn Spikes
Quick hits: Newton and Paul Pewitt met in a 3A Division II first-round game in 2018, with Newton rolling to a 69-0 win … Paul Pewitt rebounded a year later and played for a 3A DII state title in 2019
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Elysian Fields or Hooks next week
Van (7-4) vs. Caddo Mills (10-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (64 catches, 707 yards, 10 TD; 141 carries, 839 yards, 23 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (142 of 216, 1,897 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT; 67 carries, 231 yards, 3 TD) … DB Manny Moore (78 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (86 carries, 342 yards, 2 TD) … WR Luka Koshev (38 catches, 615 yards, 5 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (40 catches, 535 yards, 3 TD) … LB Beau Barton (81 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks) … Garrett Florey (108 tackles, 8 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (116 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 FF)
Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley … Konner Pounds … Gavyn Beane … Cayden Davis
Quick hits: Van is on a four-game winning streak and has allowed just 7 points the past two weeks … This is Caddo Mills’ first 10-win season since 2008 … Caddo Mills is averaging 49.5 points per game … Townley has more than 2,500 yards passing and more than 1,100 yards rushing with more than 50 total touchdowns.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Nevada Community vs. Pleasant Grove.
Mineola (10-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jackie Hendrix Stadium, Princeton
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (287 carries, 2,665 yards, 32 TD; 127 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (123 carries, 1,178 yards, 19 TD; 29 catches, 516 yards, 6 TD; 55 tackles, 6 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (35 of 67, 556 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT; 29 carries, 187 yards, 3 TD; 3 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (94 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (107 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (6 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore
Dallas Madison: Tristin Rodgers … QB Chris Tucker … Verrick Campbell
Quick hits: Mineola is averaging 43.2 points per game … Last week’s 42-12 win over Atlanta was Mineola’s lowest point total during its five-game winning streak … Since 2004, Madison’s only year to miss the playoffs was 2017 … Rodgers intercepted a pass as time expired in Madison’s 36-29 bi-district win over Groesbeck.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Mount Vernon vs. West.
Malakoff (9-2) vs. Pottsboro (9-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce
Keep an eye on
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart
Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler … RB Jett Carroll … WR Titus Lyons … Colton Creswell … Landon Dunaway
Quick hits: Pottsboro eliminated Malakoff from the 2019 playoffs, 38-31, on a 9-yard touchdown run by Plyler with 36 seconds left to play … Malakoff eliminated Pottsboro in 2018, 63-35 … The winner of the last two meetings between the two teams has advanced to AT&T Stadium to play for a state championship, both falling to Grandview … Per Benny Rogers, Malakoff’s 83 points vs. Maypearl in an 83-7 win were the second most in a game in school history. The school record is 84 in an 84-0 win last year against Kemp … Malakoff is averaging 49 points per game … Before last week, Malakoff had five straight shutouts, not giving up a point since it played West Rusk on Sept. 18.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Grandview vs. Tatum.
Carlisle (7-4) vs. Normangee (10-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Westwood’s Panther Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: Carlos DeLeon (20 of 40, 193 yards; 71 carries, 435 yards, 4 TD; 14 catches, 196 yards, 3 TD) … Matt Rigdon (71 of 137, 1,220 yards, 13 TD, 7 Int; 103 carries, 559 yards, 10 TD) … Griffin Rigdon (57 carries, 338 yards, 2 TD; 15 catches, 211 yards) … Jamion Turner (94 carries, 722 yards, 8 TD; 21 catches, 388 yards, 4 TD; 81 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 blocked kicks) … Joel Fraser (100 tackles, 8 TFL) … Clayton Hart (49 tackles)
Normangee: Mason Handy … Izaha Jones … Denton Young … Julius Plotts
Quick hits: Carlisle and Normangee have met once in the playoffs, with Normangee winning a Class A Division I game in 2010, 40-35 … Carlisle went from 1989 through 2005 with no playoff appearances, but the Indians have been to the postseason 12 times in the past 15 seasons
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Hearne or Beckville next week
Union Hill (10-0) vs. Abbott (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Scurry
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Zak Hatcher … Cristian Aguillon a… Tre Venters … Ryan Brown … Lawton Flinn … Randy Griffith … Jasper Giles … D.R. Roberts … D.D. Dunn … Jayke Bass … Jonas Parish
Abbott: Kadyn Johnson … Kane Kluas … Keaton Pusteovsky … Matthew Adcock
Quick hits: Union Hill and Abbott have met once in the playoffs, with Union Hill earning a 60-32 win in a 2016 second-round game … Abbott was a 3-7 team a year ago
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Saint Jo or Blum next week
Lindale (9-2) vs. Needville (7-4)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (253 carries, 1,891 yards, 31 TD; 18 catches, 137 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (100 tackles, 7 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (141 of 229, 1,816 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT; 56 carries, 397 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (48 catches, 756 yards, 8 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (21 catches, 218 yards, 4 TD) … WR Evan Alford (20 catches, 262 yards, 4 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Nic Beitel … LB Jaret Allen (61 tackles, 10.5 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (81 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR) … DJ Walton (52 tackles) … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson (40 tackles, 5.5 sacks; 7 catches, 117 yards, 4 TD) … Ryan Stanton (26 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya … DL Omar Webber (40 tackles, 3 sacks) … K Landon Love (5-6 FG, long of 37)
Needville: QB Trevor Baker (112 of 232, 1,857 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT) … Walker Warncke (245 carries, 1,629 yards, 28 TD; 84 tackles, 3 FR) … Blake Maresh (50 catches, 685 yards, 4 TD) … Dax Bridges (20 catches, 560 yards, 10 TD) … Collin Labay … Mitchell Hackstedt (5 sacks) … Bryant Jones … Brandon Glover Jr. (5 INT, 3 FF)
Quick hits: Lindale has never won a second-round playoff game in program history … Williams had 19 tackles in last week’s win over Vidor … Needville is allowing 28.5 points per game. Lindale is scoring 40.5 points per game … Lindale has won seven straight games since a 56-49 loss to state-ranked Gilmer on Sept. 18.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Chapel Hill vs. Stafford.
Chapel Hill (7-4) vs. Stafford (5-6)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (121 of 216, 2,311 yards, 21 TD, 8 INT; 153 carries, 1,196 yards, 17 TD) … Kevin Brooks (91 carries, 469 yards, 5 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (50 catches, 1,095 yards, 8 TD; 2 INT) … Solomon Macfoy (29 catches, 545 yards, 4 TD; 2 INT) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (84 tackles, 13 TFL) … Jordan Ford (71 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry … Brack Dyer … Mason Mumphrey … K Adolfo Tamayo
Stafford: QB Brayden Batiste (75 of 149, 1,349 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT) … Jamaal Wiley … Jaydon Johnson (23 catches, 449 yards, 4 TD) … Jordan Barrett (26 catches, 491 yards, 7 TD) … Nehemiah Tarble … Kaleb Roberts … Kenneth Steward III … Isaiah Bogerty
Quick hits: Chapel Hill won its final two regular season games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … Last week’s 49-37 win over Livingston was the Bulldogs’ first playoff win since 2014 … Stafford has won four straight after starting the season 1-6 … Chapel Hill started the season 4-1.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of Lindale vs. Needville.
Tyler All Saints (1-1) vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian (3-4)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde
Keep an eye on
All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman ...
Lubbock Trinity Christian: QB Davis Reeves
Quick hits: This is a TAPPS Division III bi-district playoff game. ... The Trojans have qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in school history and will be seeking their first postseason win. ... The Lions are ranked No. 36 by TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com, while All Saints is No. 92. ...
Up next: Winner advances to area to face Arlington Pantego Christian