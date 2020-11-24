Two-year-old Jasper McBride sat in his grandmother's truck Tuesday, hoping an apple would be part of his family's box from the annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive.
“That’s what he’s waiting on,” said Dena Hughey, the toddler's grandmother.
Hundreds of families received a holiday meal during the 36th annual food distribution event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. This year’s distribution looked different than years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic — items were handed out by drive-thru only.
Smaller families received one box, a loaf of bread and a hen. Larger families received two boxes, two loaves of bread and a turkey. Boxes include canned and boxed items as well as produce donated by the East Texas Food Bank.
Jasper climbed onto the lap of his 13-year-old brother, Dalston Wolfe, and looked out the window as his family waited in line an hour before the distribution began.
Hughey is raising seven grandchildren, and she said the Thanksgiving boxes make a huge difference.
“Between seven grandkids and over $1,000 to fix your truck two weeks or a week-and-a-half ago,” she said. “It's very, very helpful for me."
Evelyn Gray, 61, also was waiting in her car before Tuesday's distribution started. She said technology will enable her to be with her extended family on Thanksgiving while staying safe at home.
“Thank God for places like this that can help people,” Gray said of the food drive.
Gray’s husband Alvin Gray, 70, contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year and recovered, she said.
“It’s hard for you to make your bills, your rent, everything,” Gray said.
The whole family is excited for the food they received Tuesday, she said. Gray and her daughter, Victoria, joked that they might not be able to wait until Thursday to prepare it.
Gray said she'll wait because her family will video chat with other family members Thursday so they are all able to eat together.
Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive Chair Charlotte Davis said volunteers learned a lot this year with the new distribution format, and they were happy to have served at least 800 families. She did not have an exact count as of Tuesday afternoon.
“I would say 50% or more of the people in line were for the food bank produce,” she said, noting that they were not among those pre-approved for food drive boxes. “When we finished, we still had things left over that we were giving away.”
The light rain throughout the afternoon did not dampen the spirits of the volunteers or those waiting in the long lines of vehicles, Davis said.
“We were truly excited,” she said. “Everybody was so grateful and so appreciative. The volunteers were unbelievable.”
The food drive has helped more than 25,000 families since the annual event began in 1985.
“We are excited about the fact that we raised a lot of money this year, which helped us tremendously,” Davis said.
The Thanksgiving Food Drive received enough donations to be able to purchase the necessary additional food and also wrote checks to Newgate Mission, Salvation Army, Longview Community Ministries, Caring and Sharing as well as the East Texas Food Bank.
“It’s never happened like this,” Davis said. “We’ve had a small amount to give them before. The fact that in 36 years that this keeps going and growing, it worked out unbelievably well. “
Any additional food donations not used for the food drive are distributed to Newgate Mission, Salvation Army, Longview Community Ministries and Caring and Sharing.
“We could not have been more blessed that we were this year with all that went on,” Davis said.