Two things quickly become clear after walking into Hawkins Divine Catering on South Mobberly Avenue in Longview.
Family is everything to matriarch Carolyn Hawkins, and her children aren’t above rearranging their lives to take care of their mama.
“You only get one (mother),” said her son, Ronald Hawkins, who began working full-time at the restaurant three years ago. That’s when he retired from U.S. Steel after 22 years.
Before that, he worked at the restaurant part-time in addition to his full-time job.
“I try my best and take care of her and make sure she’s good while she’s here," he said.
Carolyn is the restaurant’s main cook, and the person who supplied the recipes. Some of those recipes originated with her mother, Elnora Peoples Davis, and some Carolyn created herself.
The restaurant is known for the dressing and candied yams she serves on Sundays, and the menu overall is a soul food delight, with mac and cheese, purple hull peas and fried okra, along with chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken.
Carolyn is from Diana, but her family moved to Longview when she was 9. They lived in Jerusalem Apartments.
Carolyn recalled how her mother didn’t seem to need to write recipes down on paper.
“She was the neighborhood cook. Everybody liked to eat at her house ….” she said. “Everybody down there (at the apartment complex) migrated to her place on Sundays."
Teaching Carolyn how to make her recipes became a priority for Elnora after she had a stroke.
The restaurant opened in 2009, first in a building at Raney and 12th streets that seated 20 people. The restaurant was her and her husband’s answer to trying to help their youngest son, Kevin. They had been mulling over what kind of business they would help him open.
They settled on the restaurant.
“Cooking was my thing,” Carolyn said.
Her husband, Howard Hawkins, is now deceased, but staying together as a family was important to him, Carolyn said. It was for her mother, too.
“You just got to be a loving family and stick together," Carolyn said. “That’s what my husband would have wanted….”
Kevin Hawkins worked in the family business before branching off on his own and starting Divine Catering.
In 2021, Carolyn had two strokes, which is part of the reason her children watch over her so closely and the reason that the restaurant reduced its hours to lunch service only, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday.
“I worked real hard,” she said of completing physical therapy. The restaurant was closed for six months while she recuperated.
Ronald Hawkins — one of Carolyn's four sons along with one daughter — arrives at the restaurant at 5:30 or 6 in the morning and starts prepping food.
“We start with the meat first. We get our smothered pork chops ready, and she makes the meat loaf and the long-term food. We get those out of the way first,” he said. “Then, afterward is when we go with the green beans and the stuff that cooks a little faster."
Carolyn recommends all the desserts. Peach cobbler and banana pudding, which Ronald makes, are top sellers, she said.
“German Chocolate (cake) goes like water,” she said. “My pineapple cakes don’t last sometimes a day.”
And it’s all prepared from scratch.
For longtime customers Lanette and Richard Burks, Carolyn’s chicken spaghetti and cabbage are their favorite menu items.
“It’s cooked like mama used to make it,” Lanette said.
“We love what we do,” Carolyn said. “At my age now, this is what keeps me going, having somewhere to go every day and having something to do every day…. I believe if I sat down at home every day, I believe I would go down quickly.
"It’s a joy to wake up in the morning, No. 1., to know I’ve got somewhere to go, somewhere to do something."