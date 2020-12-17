After ending a relationship, Samantha Wreyford said she and her three children have been living with a friend, and her money is reserved for necessities such as food and clothing.
Wreyford was not sure she would be able to give her children the Christmas morning she wanted to — then Pine Tree ISD stepped in.
The district used funds from the sale of Christmas T-shirts to help buy presents for families under a financial strain. Parent Liaison Miranda Chism said other than the shirt sales, some staff members adopted families to buy gifts for children.
Chism said she reaches out to campuses to see if there are families who would benefit from the program. The families who choose to participate can list three gifts each child want.
Overall, staff members adopted 45 families, and the fundraiser paid for 46 families, she said.
“Where there’s a need, the district was able to fulfill it,” Chism said.
Wreyford and her three children are one of those families.
“I wasn’t able to do Christmas this year,” she said. “And with this program, they get Christmas presents from me this year. It’s meant a lot. They were able to get scooters, a bead set, baby dolls, dress up clothes — it was awesome.”
Though the children will not know the Christmas gifts are from the school district, Wreyford said she is grateful for the help she received this holiday season.
I’m just happy that they have what they want,” she said. “And to know that even though I wasn’t able to provide that for them, but somebody else was, I’m just grateful.”
Though not from Longview, Wreyford said she knows a lot of families in the area struggle.
“To know that somebody stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we need to do this for these kids,’ especially during COVID, I mean now I think it means more to people than ever,” she said. “My kids thank you, I thank you. I appreciate (Miranda) Chism. She’s always been there. Just to have people strategically placed in the campus, in my life and in my kids’ life, it’s just great.”