HARLETON — The raucous barking of small and large dogs erupts as soon as the weather-worn wooden door opens. Canines of several breeds, from German shepherds to pit bulls, jump up in their newly built wooden kennels, eager to see who has let in the sunshine.
Light is something new to the red, rectangular building at the intersection of FM 726 and FM 1968 near Lake O’ the Pines. It was once home to the Rendezvous Bikini Bar. Back then, black lights cast a deep purple hue throughout the building, shrouding the interior in darkness.
Now, bright, white fluorescent lights illuminate the array of animals inside. Cages and kennels line the walls. Puppies lie down for naps, and larger dogs chomp down on food and gulp down water.
The names of the bar’s former employees, painted on the black ceiling in various colors, are being covered with white paint. Biblical concepts have been written on the walls; the words “mission field” adorn the trim over the front door.
Redemption, said Katy Pugh, is the main focus of Dude’s Second Chance Rescue, an animal rescue operation that has moved into the former bikini bar.
“To us, it’s a fresh start for the animals and for the building, too,” Pugh said. “It’s a fresh start for everybody.”
Three dogs, one mission
Pugh, a Beckville native, grew up with a love for animals. But six years ago, she wasn’t so sure about taking in a gold-and-brown Belgian Malinois named Dude.
“This dog was, like, pretty much semi-feral,” Pugh said. “You couldn’t even come up and catch him, touch him or anything.”
The family brought him home anyway. A year went by. Dude finally became friendlier and more protective of the family, even fighting off five pit bulls that tried to attack Pugh one day. Dude was the family’s pet for five years until he died.
“He was the best dog we had,” she said. “That’s kind of why the rescue dogs kind of mean so much to us.”
A spark was lit. The next year, Pugh and her husband took in two stray coonhounds that were about to be euthanized. Though Pugh searched for their owners, her social media posts and flyers led nowhere.
So, after six months, she and her husband, Terry, named the dogs Little Ann and Old Dan, just like the subjects of the classic novel “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
“We fell in love with them,” Pugh said of the coonhounds.
Word got around that Pugh and her husband were taking in animals. The more dogs they cared for, the more people suggested that Pugh start a rescue of her own.
Initially hesitant to the idea, she listened to the encouragement of her family. With their support, Dude’s Second Chance Rescue became a nonprofit organization helping abused and abandoned animals in February. Pugh serves as the president.
“We’re all big animal lovers, and we just were like, ‘Alright, let’s do this,’” Pugh said.
'Work in progress'
Pugh estimates she and her family have taken in up to 400 stray dogs in the past five years.
She and her husband fostered animals at their home until they purchased the former bikini bar, which they moved into a little more than a month ago. She and some of her team live on the property so they can feed, water and walk the animals — a nearly round-the-clock job.
As she stood outside the rescue, dog-tired from a month’s worth of work to renovate the building, she gave an exhausted laugh.
“It’s been way more than I expected,” she said.
Turning a bikini bar into an animal rescue has taken a little creativity and a lot of energy.
Pugh and her family had to remove the décor and debris inside. It didn’t take long to fill a roll-off Dumpster donated by D&D Disposal with everything from trash to high-heeled shoes.
Using donated lumber, Pugh’s father, Willie Stogner, has built eight of the planned 20 dog kennels. They’re slowly filling the entryway and the main room.
The performance stage, however, remains, and so does the disco ball-style flashing light overhead. Kennels sit on the stage, and the light changes colors based on the sounds in the room — mainly the cacophony of barking dogs.
Cats have their own enclosed space: the bar’s former VIP room.
“We’ve been calling it the cathouse,” Pugh said.
Work is underway outside the facility, too. Donated chain-link fence will be used to make an area for dogs to be outdoors.
“It’s a work in progress,” Terry Pugh said.
On a recent Friday, Kourtney Stogner, Katy Pugh’s sister, posted red and blue letters on a sign outside the building bearing the name of the rescue. That’s just one way Stogner has given up time apart from her full-time store management job. Helping her sister realize her dream has been rewarding, she said.
“She’s going to do it regardless, so we might as well help her,” Stogner said.
Paw-sibble mission
Pugh has been overwhelmed by the number of messages she’s received from people telling her about stray and injured animals. East Texas, she said, has a problem: widespread animal abuse.
Animal cruelty is rampant in largely rural parts of the region where animal control officers aren’t present or don’t have the resources to investigate reports, she said.
Law enforcement officers in Smith County found almost 40 abused dogs in one location in January 2022, according to the Humane Society of the United States. That year, Upshur County law enforcement officials responded to 1,900 animal-related calls, KLTV reported.
Pugh said she has been to 47 states on rescue-related trips, and Texas is one of the worst states for animal cruelty.
“We see it every day,” Pugh said. “Nobody lets it be known how bad it is in East Texas.”
For animals that have been neglected, the rescue is a place of healing and rest, Pugh said.
She points to Boondocks, a border collie mix who was owned by an abusive man, she said. Boondocks wouldn’t walk on a leash when he first arrived, and he was hostile toward men. Thanks to Terry Pugh, that has changed. Boondocks is doing tricks now.
“He smiles, too,” Terry Pugh said.
Other dogs at the facility have undergone the same transformation, the couple said. One severely malnourished dog they found was “skin and bones,” Pugh said. Fittingly, they named him Bones. But he’s not so bony anymore.
Many of the animals Pugh takes in are shipped to a rescue in Vermont, she said. A trusted colleague there finds families who will adopt animals for good.
People who seek to adopt an animal must submit to home and background checks. Volunteers also contact the person’s veterinarian to see if the person has a history with animals.
“I’m hoping to find all the creatures homes,” Pugh said, “whether they be up north at another rescue or here locally — just good homes for them that they’ll love and care for them just like we are.”
Walk on faith
The words “Peter moment” are penned on a small, purple-painted post in the middle of the main room. It’s a reference to the Biblical story in the book of Matthew when Peter, a disciple of Jesus, walked on the water by faith — believing that Jesus could make such a feat happen.
That kind of faith is what’s fueling the rescue, Pugh said. Just like the jumping dogs in the kennels, Pugh and her family took a leap of faith to make the rescue spring to life.
“We gave it all to God, even when we first started,” Pugh said. “This is His place. … These are God’s critters. They’re His babies.”
The Pughs prayed over the property after they bought it. Timothy Coman, pastor of the Beckville Global Methodist Church, joined them.
As a pastor and a former addict, Coman said the process of turning a bikini bar into a place where animals can find new life is more than symbolic.
“The way I see it is that, ‘Hey, you know what? If the devil can use it for his own business, we can use it for ours,’ ” Coman said of the building. “Our God is a big God. He’s not limited by the constraints of what used to be. In fact, our God is all about (being) a God of restoration and changing lives.
“In my opinion, I think this was predestined to be long before we ever thought about it.”
The work the volunteers do won’t just help animals, Coman said. That’s why he encouraged the Pughs to pray over the animals they adopt out.
“We live in a pretty messed up world at times,” he said. “But in the midst of all that wrong, there is that glimmer of hope and that light. … They are rescuing animals that may end up in the home of someone who needs a rescue animal in their life.”
Coman said his personal restoration was the result of someone “believing and taking a chance and giving” — and that’s what the rescue will need to survive, Pugh said. The operation needs lumber for kennels, a new hot water heater for the building, food for animals and money to pay for veterinary, utility and feed bills.
More volunteers are needed as well, Pugh said. So far, only a handful of family members and friends have been able to help care for the 52 dogs and 31 cats at the facility.
Information about volunteering or donating can be found on the rescue’s website, dudessecondchance.com/. The rescue can be reached at (903) 407-7458.
A dog's life
Beyond medical supplies and treatment, there’s a high cost to caring for sick animals. Often times, it’s an emotional price.
“It’s a toll,” Pugh said. “It kills you, especially if one passes or something like that and there’s nothing you can really do about it or save them in any way. It’s a toll on you, and it breaks you down, I’ll be honest. And you’ve got to have support from family like that. If not, you’ll break down, and I’ve had many breakdowns.”
But then there are those instances when all the effort of treating an animal’s wounds, helping it regain weight and nursing it back to health pay off. Seeing a sick animal thrive again, she said, is “the best feeling ever.”
“It gives you almost like a step up,” she said. “It makes you happy. It’s like bliss, like you’re just completely content.”
Several of the dogs at the rescue are pit bulls, which historically have been harder to adopt out, Pugh said. Sometimes, she’s loaded up animals that other rescue operations refused.
Her heart for the underdog is driven by pure puppy love.
“We take the ones that nobody wants, the ones that have problems, and turn them around, and that’s when they go to their forever home,” Pugh said.
“You can’t save them all. But you can try and do your best that you can to save what comes your way.”