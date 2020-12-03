Chris Jones and his family received a panicked phone call Saturday from a neighbor while they were bell ringing for the Salvation Army at Walmart in Henderson.
“He said, ‘Man, your house is on fire,’ ” Jones recounted. The bell ringers for the next shift had arrived, and the family was able to rush back to its home on CR 228 D in Henderson.
Jones became quiet Tuesday as he sat in the chapel at Bethel Bible Church in Henderson with his wife and daughters, remembering when he first saw his home burning and firefighters working to save it. Tears welled in his eyes.
“It was a fire consuming our life,” he said as his wife, Wynetta, wiped tears from her eyes. “They were putting out the fire, and I was standing there, incapable of doing anything. You can’t rush in.”
The fire took more than an hour to control.
On the way back to the house, Chris talked his neighbor through typing the passcode to open the back door and get their dog, Bernie, out of the burning home.
“Bernie the Boss,” as the family calls their little Chihuahua, is still traumatized by the fire.
After the fire was contained, one of the firefighters gathered the family and asked to pray with them.
“He prayed with us and I knew ... God has not left us,” Chris said.
It did not take long for the community and churches to offer assistance to the family of seven. Wynetta is a teacher at Full Armor Christian Academy on the Bethel church campus where their daughters Kristopher, 19, graduated from and Willow McCurdy, 7, attends.
Their daughter Wyleisa Gray, 26, and her two children, Leland, 4, and Jewella, 2, also were living at the house.
“I mean, within 30 minutes of people finding out, people were calling to see about us,” Chris said.
Bethel set up an emergency clothing drive and spread the word on Facebook.
“God has proven that there’s some true believers willing to do the work to help us,” Chris said. “We’re so used to doing the outreach ministry and things of that nature. So it’s hard to receive.”
Friends offered their houses for the family to stay, and Hillview Baptist Church in Henderson later offered their parsonage to the family to stay as long as they need.
The church told the family to make themselves at home and focus on having a great Christmas.
“It’s amazing,” Wynetta said.
Wyleisa, who works at Community Healthcore, and Kristopher, who works at Longview World of Wonders, said their co-workers have been helpful as well.
The family said Psalm 34 sums up their feelings: “I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”
Chris is an associate minister at Mason Springs Baptist Church in Longview and still delivered a sermon the day after the fire. The sermon was broadcast live on the church’s Facebook page.
“We all have been continually seeing the hand of God,” Chris said.
The family moved to East Texas about seven years ago from Mississippi. Wynetta said they don’t have family in the area, but this experience has proved that they have a family of believers surrounding them.
The material things can be replaced, Chris said, but it’s the few sentimental items that have touched them. The family said they are in awe that three items survived the fire.
The first is a prayer altar Wynetta purchased for the family. Everything around the altar burned and there was debris covering it, but it was not destroyed.
“As soon as we were able to get it out of the house, we did,” Wynetta said. The fire was so hot that the washing machine and dryer melted, Chris said, but the wooden altar was spared.
Another item that survived was an old camera left to Wynetta from her late father. Somehow the camera was found on the burned bed and frame, intact.
The last item is a $2 bill on Chris’ nightstand.
“When we got married, I said I would give her my last $2,” Chris said. Wynetta had a $2 bill laminated and gave it to her husband. Though it was a little browned on the corner, the bill survived and was discovered in the rubble.
On Wednesday, he unfolded the bill in his wallet where he said he will keep it.
“Our last $2,” Chris said, smiling.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the family likely will be displaced for eight to 12 months.
“If there’s one thing that can come out of this, I want people to know that the church, body of Christ, is alive and well,” Chris said.