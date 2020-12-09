The Greater Longview United Way has raised more than $835,500 for its 2020-21 campaign, hoping to reach $1 million before the end of March and help with increased community need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members met Tuesday morning via Zoom and broadcast the campaign report on Facebook Live. According to the United Way, the campaign has raised 84% of its $1 million goal.
“With that money we can come back and certainly change lives like we do every year,” Executive Director Donna Sharp said during the meeting. “Now, more than ever, we need to (change lives), we need fun, we need faith and joy and happiness.”
Sharp said the funds donated to the Greater Longview United Way stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization.
“Local dollars go into local programs that help local folks,” Sharp said. “A gift to United Way goes to 37 different programs helping a variety of needs in our community.”
The campaign kicked off in August, and the funds raised will go to 20 partner agencies with their 37 programs, including East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America programs, East Texas Literacy Council programs, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, American Red Cross Serving East Texas emergency services, Longview Community Ministries programs, Longview Child Development Center, The Salvation Army, East Texas CASA and more.
In October, the United Way topped a “pacesetter” goal of more than $333,333, with those pacesetter companies raising $394,000.
“We had a significant increase in donations from the October report to the December report, and that is just as it is every year,” Sharp said.
She said the bulk of the campaign donations come in by the end of the year from companies’ payroll deductions.
“We still got a long way to go, and we are striving for that million,” Sharp said. “We have a very generous community, and I feel certain that we will get there. The more that we raise, the more will go to the agencies that are in such critical need.”
Though Sharp has not seen a decrease in donations due to the pandemic, she has noted an increase in need by the agencies they serve.
“A lot of agencies are really, really suffering right now because of the pandemic,” she said. “It’s been tough since March.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, many nonprofits and other organizations have not been able to hold their own fundraising events.
“The agencies that we partner with are already serving the needs that we’re seeing with COVID, such as job loss, financial instability, health needs, prescription assistance and all those sorts of things,” Sharp said. “Their requests for assistance have increased tremendously, and we’ve got a lot more people in need now.”
Sharp said the agencies have been able to keep up with demand but not without difficulty.
“It’s hard to get out and raise funds,” she said.
Sharp noted that the division teams working with companies for donations are the “hands and feet” of the campaign. Many have not been able to do in-person presentations at companies for fundraising due to the pandemic.
“It looks very different this year, as far as what we’re able to do,” she said.
The next campaign report is set in February. For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .