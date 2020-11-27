Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt recalls convincing Kathryn Nealy to apply for the job of county elections administrator, some 15 years ago.
She had been the assistant elections administrator when her predecessor retired, but Nealy wasn’t convinced she could do that job. Stoudt talked her into it.
“She started doing it, and all she did was get better at it,” he said. “She became the go-to person with a lot of election administrators in the state in terms of how we did it over here.”
Nealy will retire Dec. 31 after 37 years as a county employee and after overseeing the most challenging election of her career.
“It was a very controversial atmosphere going into this election, and of course, with all the COVID measures we had to put in place,” she said Wednesday. Election workers needed protective gear, and some of the materials needed for the elections, such as ink to print ballots, were in short supply.
“We were working day to day to get this election ready,” she said. “It was interesting.”
Still, things went “fairly smoothly” without major issues with new voting machines and new computers used to check-in voters.
Stoudt said this was likely the most important election in terms of making sure everything was done correctly because it was so “emotionally charged” on both sides.
“Everybody was looking to make sure it was done properly, and we did,” Stoudt said. “We started long ago bringing in both party chairs and formulating a program that was very inclusive.”
Nealy first began working at the county as a temporary employee, before there was an actual elections office. Voter registration was handled in the tax office, and the county clerk conducted elections. (That’s how many counties still handle elections.)
Her temporary job grew into one working in voter registration in the tax office and eventually to working in the elections office after it was created. She worked with the first elections administrator for 15 years before she took on the job.
“Now, there’s so much more work that’s been placed on us by legislation that more and more counties are creating that elections administrator position and office,” Nealy said. “The county clerk and tax assessor can’t keep up with that double duty….”
She laughed as she described people who ask her if she’s glad the most recent election is over.
“Come to my office and I’ll show you it’s not over,” she said, explaining that election work starts six months before the actual election date and continues a full six weeks after the election considering all the reports her office is responsible for filing.
“And then we have to start over for the next (election),” she said.
Elections have gone from lever machines to a Scantron-style ballot, Nealy recalled, with 20,000 to 30,000 ballots that had to be scanned on election night at the courthouse, with paper jams being a common problem.
She oversaw the county’s move to electronic ballots after she first became elections administrator.
“They were wonderful,” she said, but about a year ago, the county updated its voting system to one that complied with a new state requirement that there be a backup paper ballot generated.
Stoudt said he relied on Nealy entirely during those two transitions, trusting the research and recommendations she made to the commissioners court.
He also praised her for working with local party chairs, making it possible to have joint voting boxes.
“That’s all because of her leadership,” he said.
Nealy said the county is fortunate in that the local party chairs have been cooperative.
“They have learned over the years — it’s best to work together….” Nealy said. “We’ve been very lucky that our party chairs have learned that if we work together to make it easier for the voters, then it works out in favor of everybody.”
Her office’s job, she said, is to remain neutral.
“Party chairs come and go. Elected officials come and go, but our position is we’re not political,” Nealy said. “We’re just there to provide a means for the voters to vote.”
Stoudt said finding Nealy’s replacement will be difficult, and he expects she’ll help select the next elections administrator. She explained that the county election commission, which consists of the county judge, tax assessor-collector, county clerk and both party chairs, appoints the elections administrator.
While she said this is a good time to take a break, she still feels guilty about leaving her employees and the some 120 election workers who assist during voting. She said she’ll miss people she’s worked with on elections locally and across the state. Redistricting will take place next year, she said, and there will be a state constitutional amendment election. She’s told her office she’s available to help.
But, she joked that after Dec. 31, she’s going to sleep for a week.
“I guess I’ll miss the suspense,” Nealy said, because the job of elections administrator is important, and she’ll “miss that sense of accomplishment, that we, hopefully, fulfilled our duty in a fair manner.”