HALLSVILLE — Santa Claus made a practice run Tuesday with a stop at the annual Lions Club City of Hallsville Christmas Parade.
Santa was joined in the parade by students from Hallsville ISD and community members before everyone stopped at City Park to flip the switch on the month-long “Light Up the Park” event, which benefits the Hallsville Outreach Center.
As part of Light Up the Park, businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families register to decorate an area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most “votes” for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite.
The canned goods will be donated to the Hallsville Outreach Center. Light Up the Park officials will announce a winner of the canned goods contest in late December, and a best overall winner also will be announced.
On Saturday, Light Up the Park will host a community celebration event at the pavilion, and on Dec. 12, Light Up the Park will bring back Santa’s Workshop across the street from the park at Gold Hall Community Center.
During Santa’s Workshop, children will be able to decorate a Christmas cookie, make a wooden toy and make an ornament to take home.
For information about Light Up the Park or to learn how to participate, visit its Facebook page.