ArtsView Children’s Theatre Executive Director Michelle Norris says resigning to take a job in the Dallas area is bittersweet.
“I am honored to be a part of the ArtsView family,” Norris, 40, of Longview, said Tuesday. “I hope to continue to support it. ArtsView means so much to me.”
Norris has been involved at the theater since 2013 when she began volunteering while her sons were involved in ArtsView’s camps and classes.
“Michelle has been a wonderful asset, and we are definitely going to miss her,” said ArtsView Board of Directors Secretary Lacy Barron.
Norris was offered a position as cultural arts supervisor in Garland, where she will oversee the Granville Arts Center and help implement the city’s new cultural arts master plan.
“It’s pretty cool,” Norris said.
She will continue to work at ArtsView through Jan. 15 and hopes to be able to help her replacement get started.
“It’s bittersweet to leave because I love this place,” Norris said Tuesday. “It changes your life.”
The job listing to fill the positions of artistic director and general manager is posted on ArtsView’s Facebook page.
The positions of artistic director and general manager are combined into one job as executive director should one person be hired to fill those positions.
“We’re looking for someone passionate about theater and working with teens and kids,” Norris said, adding that she hopes the next hire or hires will help continue the “wonderful tradition” and keep the theater vibrant.
ArtsView board member Sarah Medin said the board is looking for someone, or two people, who will embrace and promote their philosophy and vision of changing lives through education, outreach and the performing arts.
“We would love to have them love what we do at ArtsView and desire to expand and grow what has been built over the last 15 years,” Medin said. “In order to work with any arts organization, you have to love what you do and who you work with. The same applies to ArtsView.”
Medin said the more involved people become at ArtsView, the more people grow to love the children, families and volunteers involved.
“It is truly a family and a place where children feel as though they are accepted and embraced,” she said.
Norris became part of the creative team and took over as artistic director in 2017. In 2019, Norris also filled a vacancy left by Richard Yeakley, ArtsView’s previous general manager, and became executive director.
“Everyone should want to put their kids here and get them involved,” Norris said. “ArtsView had helped me to hone skills ... and I’m forever grateful.”
“Michelle Norris has been an incredible asset to ArtsView and a joy to work with for the last several years,” Medin said. “She has consistently gone above and beyond with each task and duty and has spread her love and enthusiasm for the arts throughout East Texas. We are thrilled for her and her new positions in the Metroplex, but we will certainly miss her here.”
Since news of her departure spread, Norris said she has received many text messages from families and friends who she has worked with over the years.
“It’s been nice reminiscing about it all,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead in helping develop a community love of the arts.”