The Longview City Council took action Thursday to use eminent domain to acquire property for the construction of the High Street and Mobberly Avenue entryway project and hired an architect to design the new Fire Station No. 8.
Both projects are among a series of enhancements approved by voters in 2018 as part of a $104.2 million bond package. As part of that bond measure, Longview residents voted in favor of improvements to the city's public safety facilities, streets and parks.
As part of public safety improvements, plans call for the city to relocate the existing Fire Station No. 8 from 4508 McCann Road to George Richey Road to provide better response time for the station's coverage area. Constructed in 1982, the current fire station is 3,700 square feet with two bays and capacity for up to four employees. The planned new station will be a little more than 9,000 square feet with room for three bays and up to eight to 10 employees.
Council members Thursday unanimously approved a $475,667 agreement with Architects Design Group of Dallas for architectural plans for the new Fire Station No. 8.
Meanwhile, in work related to street improvements, the City Council voted unanimously to use eminent domain to acquire 0.324 acres of land on Mobberly Avenue for the reconfiguration of the Mobberly and High Street entryway project. Voters approved spending $3.3 million on the reconfiguration as part of street improvements in the 2018 bond.
The plan calls for the city to reconfigure the intersections of Mobberly, High, Estes Parkway and Edwin Street while also extending Bostric Drive/Millie Street through to Mobberly.
The property acquired via eminent domain Thursday was directly in line with where Bostic Drive/Millie Street need to be extended to Mobberly, said Director of Public Works Rolin McPhee. The land houses a store called Novedades Lizbeth, he said. An appraiser valued the property at $175,000, and the city had been attempting to work with the property owner since August 2019, McPhee said.
"We were unable to reach an agreement with the property owner," he said.
Also on Thursday, the City Council voted to spend $1.1 million with KAMPCO of Texarkana, Arkansas, for a utilities relocation project that will make way for the reconstruction of Fairmont Street. That work also was approved by voters as part of street projects in the 2018 bond package.
Funding for the $1.1 million utility relocation project along Fairmont will be paid for out of the city's Utility Capital Improvement Plan Fund.
The utility relocation project calls for the construction of about 4,500 feet of 12-inch water main, 3,800 feet of 8-inch sewer main and related work along Fairmont between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway.
When completed, that work will make way for the Fairmont Street reconstruction project, which includes reconstructing the existing three-lane section of Fairmont, adding drainage, bike lanes and sidewalks. The new street will be concrete from Avenue B to H.G. Mosley.
In other business Thursday, the council called a general election for May 1. Up for election are Mayor Andy Mack, District 1 Councilman Ed Moore and District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy.
Mack, Moore and Snoddy were each first elected to their respective offices in May 2015. The mayor and members of the council can each serve up to three three-year terms, meaning that Mack, Moore and Snoddy are each eligible to be re-elected for another three-year term in May should they choose to seek re-election.
Filing for the election runs Jan. 13 through Feb. 12. Early voting is scheduled April 19 through April 27.