The Longview Fire Department received 10,000 toys for its annual toy drive Tuesday from Pink Heals Gregg County and Diamond Wishes Children's Charity.
Shortly after noon Tuesday, Tammy Denfeld with Pink Heals Gregg County and Diamond Wishes President Dalace Duvall arrived at the Longview Fire Department Training Center with a truck filled with about 700 boxes of toys.
Pink Heals of Gregg County worked with the Diamond Wishes Children’s Charity in the Dallas area this past year to help make a wish come true for a terminally ill child, Duvall said. This year, the charity wanted to repay the favor.
“So, we asked what we could do for them just for fun, and they said they had a need for toys for Christmas,” Duvall said. “I said that one I can handle!”
“They granted us a wish,” Denfeld said. “Our wish was a trailer of toys for our local kids because we know that a lot of families are going to be hurting this year.”
Diamond Wishes will donate toys to 19 fire departments and 42 police departments this season.
“This year, we collected right at 270,000 toys to give out to first responders to give directly to the families and children in need and their direct communities,” Duvall said. “This is typical of what we donate, and we were just glad to do it."
The department works in conjunction with the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association to make the toy drive happen every year.
“This year is so crazy,” Fire Marshal Kevin May said, noting that the department had been asked by many if there would even be a toy drive this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were like, OK, we’re going to do the toy drive and ... spray (all the toys) with disinfectant!”
“At the end of the day, it’s for the kids, and that’s what it’s all about,” May said.
The toys, along with hundreds of more collected, will be split by the fire department and given to East Texas Angel Network and Child Protective Services to be distributed in the area.
Among the local officials, fire personnel and charity representatives, country musician Neal McCoy stopped by Tuesday to represent his Angel Network and jumped in to help unload the truck.
Firefighter Chris Wilson showed McCoy the hundreds of toys collected while McCoy broadcast live on Facebook.
The East Texas Angel Network distributes toys to children suffering with a serious or life-threatening illness and their siblings.
“They never cease to amaze me — all these fire departments, not just the one here where we live but all over the country,” McCoy said. “They just work tirelessly year round.”
He said his charity has been the recipient of toys from the Longview Fire Department for quite a few years.
“We can't thank them enough for what they do for these families and what we're able to provide for the sick children and their siblings,” McCoy said. These guys, you know, we just wouldn't be able to do it without them, and just to come down here and watch them work and just watch the joy on their faces is pretty good.”
Duvall said he was excited to meet McCoy while unloading the truck.
“I didn't know he was going to be here. What an honor,” Duvall said. “I grant wishes around the world to kids, and we will do 80 to 90 pallets of supplies on an average cruise ship for disaster relief aid, so I get to meet people like Taylor Swift, Celine Dion all the time, but when you get to meet somebody from your generation, it's just huge.”
Typically, each child would receive two to three toys, but this year with the increased donation, each child may receive four or five toys, May said.