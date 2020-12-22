When she saw the hardships her mother’s friend went through in a women’s shelter, Longview High School senior Carolina Olivas knew she wanted to help those in similar situations.
That is how she and her classmates came up with the For Her project, which helps raise money and solicit donations for needs at different women’s shelters.
She and her friends are not alone in their community efforts. Dozens of Longview High School International Baccalaureate program students are finding ways to serve their community through service projects.
Part of the IB program includes completing “Creativity, Action, Service” projects.
Olivas and her classmates, Caroline Taylor and Kate Pimentel, are helping gather donations to fit the needs of local women’s shelters.
“My mom had a really good friend that she had met at church. ... She and her daughter turned to the women’s shelter, and whenever they were there, they didn’t really have anything for themselves because they ran away with nothing,” Olivas said. “Whenever she was there, she would tell my mom how the women would really argue over products they didn’t have enough (of).”
Olivas said her mom started hiding products for her friends, which opened her eyes to the problem of a lack of supplies in local shelters.
Taylor said one shelter asked for new mattress covers, so they were able to get Westlake Chemical to donate them. The group also sold tickets and concessions at a swim meet to raise money to buy more supplies.
“I feel like living in Longview, growing up I feel like I’ve lived a sheltered life,” she said. “When I came into IB, one of the things I did was community service and reaching out to different demographics. I learned about different ways of life and how people are living around me, and I know that’s something that’s accomplished in this project.”
Pimentel said some of the organizations they are helping are House of Hope Hospitality Room, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Hope Haven Home for Women and the Women’s Center of East Texas.
“Additionally, we’re going to host a drive where students from organizations can give as well,” she said.
Another group hosted a virtual 5K run to help Asbury House Child Enrichment Center. Seniors Isabel Breaux and Andrew Johnson raised about $4,225.
“It was a lot of work, but it was very rewarding,” Breaux said. “We met the whole Asbury board. We went to one of their meetings, and it was very cool to see who we would be giving our money to.”
Johnson said the two students were drawn to the idea of a 5K because they are on Longview High School’s cross-country team. Because of COVID-19, they decided to do a virtual run where people could sign up and submit their times.
“With IB, part of the cornerstone of it is we have creativity, action, service,” he said. “And this was the service part of it, and we’re taught to use the stuff we like to do and try to be a better light for the community and be good.”
Another group of IB students is working on raising money and donations for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission through garage sales.
The project led by seniors Carlos Ramirez and Kimberly Delgado’s already has raised about $1,000.
Delgado said once they decided the organization that would benefit, she and another group member started looking for garage sales on Facebook. They would then go to the sales and ask if people had anything unsold they would donate. That and other donations allowed them to have their own garage sales.
Money raised will be used to buy supplies the mission needs, such as toothbrushes and towels. Any clothing not sold also will be donated.
The group chose Hiway 80 for a simple reason, Ramirez said — it helps people in Longview.
“We’re like the highest-level program this school has to offer, so we’re encouraged to go out and give back to the community,” he said. “And we’re considered as role models and we have a duty, as I see it, to give back to the community, and that experience is part of our program.”