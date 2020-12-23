A Longview High School student is doing her part to help her and her classmates dealing with mental health issues.
Junior Gowri Rangu said when she noticed herself struggling with her mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to find a way to help her and those in her school dealing with the same issues.
Gowri started Longview High School Erika’s Lighthouse Club, which is a group that provides resources to schools to help with mental health awareness.
According to its website, the organization “creates middle school and high school teen depression awareness programs so educators and teens can create safe spaces to learn about depression, letting students know they are never alone and there is somewhere to turn.”
Gowri said the club provides a safe space for people to come talk about their mental health and do activities to help manage stress and anxiety.
“At our first meeting, we made stress balls and talked about stress management,” she said. “Recently, we did art therapy, and we did Christmas ornaments to spread the holiday spirit. So, this is really just trying to be a fun group to talk about and to make friends and also help with mental illness.”
About eight to 10 people come to the regular bi-weekly meetings, Gowri said. The group also spent time making positivity posters to put up around the school.
The club is part of a project for the International Baccalaureate program at the high school.
“IB is all about scholarly thinking, collaboration and communication, so the mental health club is also about communication,” Gowri said. “We’re really just trying to learn how to express ourselves in a safe space, and IB is all about expressing yourself through knowledge, and we try to do that.”
Gowri hopes to change the stigma surrounding mental health in schools and make it easier to talk about. The club already has helped her with her own struggles.
“I’ve just learned how to adjust and that I’m not alone,” she said. “I think when we deal with our mental health issues, we kind of get into a lonely mindset, I suppose.
“It’s really important that we remember that we aren’t alone, and seeing everyone come to the mental health club just reminds me that I’m not alone, and even though I might have not the best days, everything will get better and that I always have someone to turn to.”