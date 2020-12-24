For Longview High School seniors Elizabeth Wall and Emily Tran, volunteering at Heartisans Marketplace in Longview was a life-changing and eye-opening experience. Now, they’re giving back to the organization.
“I fell in love with the people there and the people who volunteer there or are part of the program,” Wall said.
Heartisans is a nonprofit organization that provides job training for unemployed women in the community.
Wall said the program helps with schooling, practicing job interviews and other ways to get women back on their feet.
“I thought it was just a great organization and their message, their mission was so impactful in our community,” she said. “I just wanted to do something for them because they’ve helped me so much just by volunteering there.”
Wall and her classmates, Tran and Valerie Smith, are using their International Baccalaureate service project as a chance to raise money for Heartisans.
Smith said the group decided to have a raffle that allows people to purchase tickets online so it still keeps people safe from COVID-19. The group is asking local businesses to make cash or prize donations for the raffle, which will begin when the semester break is over.
“IB is not all about the school; it’s about helping our community and how we can make a difference,” she said, “We believe that this raffle will make a difference in our community.”
Wall said they are aware of the financial hardships local businesses are facing because of COVID-19. While they want to raise as much money as they can, they know to expect only so much.
“We also have to look at our community and the issues that are there and pick the issue that I want to help, not just focus on school,” Wall said. “We want to be working inside our community, because our community has given so much to us. It’s just that mindset of wanting to give back to our community because they have provided us with so many opportunities.”