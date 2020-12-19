In an effort to help better prepare students for the workforce, new career technical education classes have started at Longview ISD middle schools.
Judson STEAM Academy Principal Melanie Pondant said the campus is getting an agriculture teacher to split with Foster Middle School next semester.
The students will be able to take a principles of agriculture class that will allow them to get high school credit. Pondant said the campus also is working on bringing criminal justice classes to the school, but she does not know if it will be next semester or during the 2021-22 school year.
Judson is part of the Texas Council for International Studies network. TCIS is the organization operating some Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. SB 1882 gives districts more money from the state if they partner with outside entities to operate campuses as charter schools.
But another charter partner, Longview Educates and Prospers, is contracted to help manage the CTE classes on TCIS campuses, said LEAP board President Shawn Hara. The teachers are still considered Longview ISD employees.
One of the biggest benefits of new classes is exposure, Pondant said.
“Some (students) don’t even know if they like it or not — they haven’t been exposed to it,” she said. “So, by the time they get to Longview High School, they might say, ‘I want to go into animal science, I want to be a veterinarian.’ They could do a lot of those things, but they don’t know if they haven’t seen it if they haven’t been exposed to it.”
Pondant also believes the students will benefit from the lessons themselves, such as where food comes from and how to grow their own. The students also will be able to use the barn and meat lab at Longview High School.
Some new classes already have started at Forest Park Middle School.
Principal Wilbert Andrews said the campus has business, informational technology and computer programming classes all as part of the CTE curriculum.
The students all must take Spanish to help them prepare for future careers, Andrews said.
“If all of them know Spanish, which you know is the next language everybody’s going to have to know, it should benefit them when they get to their programs,” he said.
Andrews said he sees a definite growth in students’ vocabulary and knowledge from these courses.
“The benefit of this program and the way we’re doing it is it’s expanding our kids and getting them to be competitive in the 21st century workplace,” he said.
Pondant said the new courses will have an impact on the climate of the campus.
“In LISD, we’re all about giving kids opportunity and exposing them to different things,” Pondant said. “Just like anything else, you generate some excitement when you expose kids to different things. I think it will be huge for our campus and just a really great thing for all the middle school campuses.”