Editors note: This part of a series of stories detailing renovations and additions that would be funded by Longview ISD’s proposed November bond election. Read other stories here and here.
At Longview High School, a couple of teachers are sharing space in the Little Theater to conduct their classes. Another teacher rotates between a classroom and the lower level of the library. Others float around depending on the day of the week or class period.
"We started the year of with a shortage (of classrooms). We thought it was only five classrooms," said Shameika Allen, interim principal at Longview High School. Instead, the campus has ended up eight classrooms short.
Then, there are the four double classrooms, for a total of eight classrooms, where people pass through one classroom to one behind it, sometimes disturbing or interrupting whatever is happening in the first classroom.
Some of those situations are a result of changes made to Longview High School years earlier, to provide for more students or to accommodate state requirements for lab space for science labs and classrooms and for classroom sizes in general, district officials said this past week.
They were discussing the Nov. 7 bond election at a meeting that was open to the public but attended by a handful of people.
A tour of the high school followed a discussion about the items that would be funded if voters approve an almost $360 million proposal to let the district issue debt to accomplish a number of projects that are divided into two proposals.
Proposition A includes almost $89 million to renovate Longview High School and Early Graduation High School and almost $57 million for a new career and technical education center at the high school.
Wayne Guidry, the district's assistant superintendent for business and finance, acknowledged this question: How can the high school be out of space when enrollment is less than it once was?
He pointed to the 2008 renovations, which reduced the number of classrooms in the ninth grade wing from 21 to 14 and the number of classrooms on the second floor of the main high school building from 30 to 15.
"It wasn’t foolish what they did," Guidry said. "It's just how we instruct and how instructional spaces have changed over time."
Allen also pointed to the expanding career and technical education programs and classes.
"Our numbers may not have had a drastic increase, but our programs have had a drastic increase," she said, and then recalled something that was a focus of former Principal James Brewer, who died earlier this year.
He wanted there to be a pathway for every student, Allen said.
The district offers nursing courses, a gaming class, growing automotive repair and agriculture programs, a cosmetology program and welding. The school also wants to add a barber school and make sure it has room for students looking to complete various certifications offered at the campus.
"We're trying to stay creative," Allen said and make sure the district has space for growing CTE programs.
"The CTE program down there has grown dramatically," said John Gross, the new director of that program. "Every student at some point is going to take a class down there."
Guidry added that the state financially incentivizes schools that are offering programs such as those at the high school career and technology program. There's a demand statewide for skilled labor.
"Our Legislature and TEA are begging for us to have programs like this," he said. "In the past two years, we've increased our revenue for career and technology by $2 million. The more you offer, the better programs you have, the more money they're going to give you."
Allen worries that there won't be space for the courses needed to make sure students can finish a program from beginning to end.
"We have a system that's designed to reward this, but we're limited by space," Guidry said.
Michael Tubb, president of the Longview ISD board of trustees, threw in his support for the proposed additions and renovations in the CATE program.
"Not everybody is going to go to A&M," he said. "We have to make all our kids are not just college ready, not just career ready, not just military read, but success ready."
Tubb described his experience with a former Longview High School student working at a local automotive repair facility. The owner said the young man would probably be the lead mechanic within a couple of years and make more than $150,000 a year.
"That's why I believe in it," Tubb said. "That's why we need to make sure we have the facilities, the classrooms and the technology and the equipment to train them. If we don't, who's going to?"
Longview High School is almost 50 years old.
"We have things that are in the ground that are beginning to get old and to give up on us," said Mike Gipson, who heads up the district's maintenance department.
"The restrooms here are original to the school being built," he said.
The toilets, for instance, sit on "lead risers." At this point in their lifespan, they sometimes break off, which means the concrete around it has to be chiseled out to repair the infrastructure and repair the toilet.
The high school has 80 restroom type facilities, he said, including those on the athletic side of the campus.
"This main building has the oldest set of those restrooms," Gipson said. "Most of us, if we have a house that was this old, we would say it's time to update."
Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.