A recent state report shows Longview ISD needs improvements in its special education program.
Trustees were presented Monday with a Results Driven Accountability report, which is part of requirements for the Texas Education Agency.
The report shows the district meets requirements in bilingual/English as a second language services and other student populations. For both of these areas, the documents presented to the board showed the district demonstrates successful self-monitoring, high levels of compliance with state and federal regulations, positive outcomes for students and effective use of professional development resources.
The only area identified needing improvement for the district is special education.
One of the goals is to increase the percentage of special education students in Longview ISD general education classrooms. Special education students make up less than 40% of general education classrooms for ages 6 to 11, and the goal is to increase that percentage by 10%.
Longview ISD must send a report to the Texas Education Agency with a strategic plan to address the improvements.
Also at the meeting, Bilingual/ESL Supervisor Lori Sustaita provided a required annual report.
She said the bilingual classes are using an enrichment model that the district has used the last six years. The model teaches students 50% in English and 50% in Spanish.
Sustaita also said each district in the state is required to write a bilingual exemption or ESL waiver for a teacher who is not bilingual or ESL certified but who teaches students who are English learners. The district needed a bilingual exemption for three campuses.
Sustaita said there are 25 countries and 13 languages represented among students in Longview ISD.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams also gave the board an update on COVID-19 cases in the district. He also said there was a spike in virus cases, especially in staff members, following the Thanksgiving holiday. He said there have been 42 student cases since Thanksgiving.
Williams said there was a similar spike after Halloween, which eventually settled down before Thanksgiving.