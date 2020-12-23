Arriving at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bobbi Franklin said it was not long before she was at the head of a long line of people waiting to receive free Christmas hams that would be distributed starting at 10 a.m.
The line started outside of the Longview law firm of Goudarzi & Young on Fourth Street, where cars stretched south to Hawkins Parkway, then east to Eastman Road where the line continued to grow to the north.
“It really means a lot to me that they are doing this because I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income, and I have a brother that I always try to split stuff with,” Franklin said. “If it hadn’t been for them, I wouldn’t have had a turkey at Thanksgiving.”
In November, the law firm gave away 750 Thanksgiving turkeys, 250 hams and 1,000 chickens. Attorney Brent Goudarzi cited economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason his firm decided to help at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“Since Thanksgiving, COVID-19 has only gotten worse. Families are under more stress and more people are out of work,” he said. “This is an opportunity that we saw that we could help fill a need in the community, and we are proud that we are able to help fill that need.”