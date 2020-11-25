Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in his living room this holiday season at the Longview Mall.
The mall has been busy preparing for Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season. Mall officials also have been setting up Santa’s living room, where children with be able to visit the jolly old elf this year. Santa will make appearances, beginning Friday through Dec. 24.
“Santa will be there in his living room this year,” Longview Mall General Manager Kelly Overby said. “Children will not be able to sit in his lap this year. Instead, they will visit Santa in his living room.”
Santa will sit in a chair next to a Christmas tree while children will sit on a loveseat to visit with him. Families can join in the fun this year, too, and sit on the loveseat as well, Overby said. Photos with Santa will be a wide view of the living room.
For safety, face masks are mandatory while visiting with Santa and while waiting in line, Overby said. Santa and his helpers will have their temperature checked each day.
Families are encouraged to reserve a time online for their in-person visit with Santa, she added. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/3kqCB8j.
“We plan to schedule 10 families per hour and we will clean after each family,” she said. “It’s a little different, but we are making it the best we can this year.”
For Black Friday, Longview Mall will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The mall will be closed Thursday.
Overby said shoppers are required to wear face masks and social distancing markers will be set up in front of stores.
Longview Mall shoppers typically seek out clothing and technology purchases on Black Friday, she said.
Though she anticipates turnout will be lower than usual this, Overby said she hopes people will consider the mall for their holiday shopping.
“I would say for shoppers to try not to be nervous and just come out and enjoy the joy of the season,” she said. “Be aware that we have protocols in place. We’re doing extra cleaning and we will have extra security. The horseback patrol will be here again this year. We’re trying to keep everything as clean as possible for our shoppers’ safety.”
New this year, the mall is creating a VIP lounge for shoppers next to Victoria’s Secret and PINK. The lounge will be set up Friday through Sunday. Shoppers can pay $5 per day or $10 for the weekend, and volunteers in the lounge will hold their packages while patrons continue to shop.
The lounge will feature a package and coat check. Meanwhile, holiday movies will play on TVs, and snacks will be available.
Proceeds from the lounge will benefit Christmas for the Least of These, a nonprofit organization that works to meet the needs of children in foster care.
For more information on Longview Mall, visit the mall’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LongviewMall or its website at longviewmall.com.