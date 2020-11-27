This year, Small Business Saturday is taking on added meaning as locally owned retailers hope to see many customers come through their doors as the start of the holiday shopping season begins.
Small, locally owned stores have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and many business owners believe the pandemic has shed light on the importance of shopping local. They hope to see that continue not just this holiday season, but every day.
“I think people are realizing the effect that local businesses have on our local economy,” said Lacy Barron, store director of Barron’s. “During the pandemic, everyone seemed to start actively pursuing local businesses, especially online. ... Everyone has been much more aware of shopping local, and that has been awesome.”
Barron’s is among dozens of local retailers that are preparing to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an American shopping holiday held each year on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.
American Express established Small Business Saturday in 2010 amid a recession as an effort to encourage holiday shopping at small businesses. The 11th anniversary of the shopping holiday comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has placed financial strain on small, locally-owned businesses.
“More so than any other year, it is so important to support your local businesses,” Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said. “When you spend money at a local business, it’s going to go further in a lot of different sectors of our community.”
American Express estimated 110 million shoppers visited local shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday in 2019, spending more than $19.6 billion. When people shop small, an estimated 67 cents out of every $1 stays in the local economy, according to the Small Business Administration.
Heien said there are many reasons why shoppers should consider local retailers this holiday season. Benefits of shopping local include receiving better customer service, finding unique gifts that aren’t available at big box stores nd stimulating the local economy.
“Our local businesses do so much for our community. They sponsor local events, like Downtown Live and Great Texas Balloon Race. They pay taxes in our community, which helps contribute to the infrastructure in our city and things like having roads without potholes and clean water,” Heien said.
Additionally, small businesses are more apt to get to know their customers and offer a personalized shopping experience, she said.
“They build relationships with their customers. Business isn’t just a transaction for them,” Heien said. “That’s so important because we’re all in this together. We have to support each other.”
To prepare for Small Business Saturday, many local retailers have been busy preparing their shops with the latest items, and many are planning events to celebrate the weekend.
Barron’s will kick off the holiday shopping season today with a three-day extravaganza, Barron said, as the store begins extended holiday hours. Beginning today, Barron’s will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays throughout the holiday shopping season.
“I’m encouraging everyone to shop early this year,” Barron said. “On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’re going to have a lot of gourmet samples like some of our candies and food items, and then we’ve got coffee and some Christmas drinks that we’re going to be serving.”
Additionally, Barron’s will give a gift to each person who makes a purchase during the weekend as a way of saying thank you to customers for their support throughout the pandemic, she said.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have customers who have made a point to support us, and it’s because of them that we’re even open right now, so we’re really appreciative,” Barron said.
Julee Rachels, founder and CEO of Heartisans Marketplace, echoed those sentiments, saying that Heartisans’ loyal customers have made the store’s move to its new location on Gilmer Road a success.
“Our customers have really turned out for our new location, and we just appreciate everybody coming and shopping with us,” she said.
Heartisans Marketplace is a nonprofit organization with a unique gift shop. The store sells handcrafted items, and proceeds are returned to the nonprofit organization, which provides job training and employment opportunities to women who participate in its program.
The store, originally in downtown Longview, opened Nov. 2 at its new location at 3501 Gilmer Road. The new store has allowed Heartisans to more than double its original square footage, Rachels said.
Rachels estimated that about two-thirds of Heartisans funding comes from the sale of products at its store.
“Shopping local helps our community as a whole because the people who own local businesses also live in our community,” she said. “For us, here at Heartisans, by shopping with us you’re going to get great things, but you’re also supporting women in our community who are getting back into the workforce. That’s huge.”