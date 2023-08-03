Membership numbers at Longview American Legion Post 140 have been dropping for years — but the average age of its membership hasn’t.
Two decades ago, almost 30 veterans would have lined up to eat steak, coleslaw and hot rolls during a legion meeting. But when the post gathered July 20 to celebrate the 87th birthdays of members Billy Shivers, Jesse Harris and Mike Hagel, about a dozen veterans sat down for dinner.
The post’s long, tan-painted dining hall is mostly empty during meetings. Veterans haven’t been showing up for food and fellowship like they used to.
“It’s gone down,” Legion Adjutant Thad Nehrling said. “More and more of the members are getting older and dying off or just can’t get out anymore.”
Local posts of the American Legion, one of the largest organizations for military veterans in the nation, are grappling with falling membership. That leaves older veterans such as Nehrling with a mission: win the war to save their posts.
“A lot of the members aren’t optimistic about it. They think it’s going to go downhill and just die out. I’m of a different bent,” Nehrling said. “I think we can pick up the ball, start recruiting and convince these younger veterans of the benefits of being a member and the benefits of serving the community.”
Thinning ranks
In the more than 100 years since the American Legion was established, it has united combat veterans returning from war, lobbied for federal legislation and supported countless community causes in towns large and small.
The legion was established by World War I veterans in 1919 for the cause of “mutual helpfulness,” its mission statement reads.
Veterans from all branches of the military banded together to create posts, which are local chapters of the national organization. Those posts, home to meetings and group functions, gave veterans the same kind of camaraderie they had during war, Nehrling said.
The American Legion claims credit for some of the most significant pro-veteran legislation of the 20th century, including the GI Bill. More recently, the group lobbied for passage of the PACT Act, which provides health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances during war.
In their heydays, American Legion posts supported youth baseball teams, Boy Scout troops and charities such as the Salvation Army. They’ve helped communities recover from natural disasters and awarded college scholarships.
Some of those same posts — once strong with dozens of members — now struggle to keep the lights on.
Post 140 no longer has a stable income. Members are too few in number, veterans say, to host many events. Several air conditioning units at their aging building on American Legion Boulevard at next to Teague Park no longer work, and other repairs are needed.
Another Longview Legion Post, No. 232, meets at a retirement center. Fewer than 10 members were present for its most recent gathering.
The American Legion, with a membership of about 2 million across the nation, once had more than 3 million. The organization lost roughly 700,000 members between 2012 and 2022, according to Fox News. The Veterans of Foreign Wars — another veteran service organization with chapters across the U.S. — has lost more than 1 million since 1992, military.com reported.
Despite the struggles some American Legion posts face, the organization has gained new members in the past three years.
In an emailed statement, American Legion Chief Marketing Officer Dean Kessel said its membership of roughly 2 million “has successfully combated a previous period of decline and flattened the membership curve.”
Membership has increased by 24% nationwide since 2020, Kessel said. In June, the organization beat its goal of recruiting 75,000 new members. The American Legion Riders program and the Sons of the American Legion, an affiliated organization, also have grown.
“The American Legion expects to see its membership ranks continue to grow, diversify, and reimagine what membership looks like,” Kessel said. “We’ve seen remarkable steps to establish connections and build community — in ways we would have never thought possible five years ago. We look forward to helping more veterans, expanding our footprint of posts across the country, and enticing the post-9/11 veteran community to join The American Legion.”
Why vets don't join
An estimated 1.5 million veterans live in Texas, according to the Texas Workforce Investment Council. That’s more than any other U.S. state. But that doesn’t exempt Lone Star American Legion posts from membership shortages.
The reasons why younger veterans haven’t joined the organizations their fathers and grandfathers once did are varied, said Post 140 Commander Jim Watson.
In some cases, veterans don’t even know the groups exist.
After polishing off his dinner July 20, Watson recounted the time he and his wife went to a car dealership where they met a former Marine. Watson asked the Marine if he would join the American Legion. He said he’d never heard of it.
Other members have had similar recruiting experiences.
“Every one of them in here will tell you the same story,” Watson said. “(Younger veterans) ain’t got a clue what it is.”
American Legion members don’t just have to fight a lack of awareness among younger veterans. Some have their own ideas about what the association is.
“They don’t want to sit around and listen to a bunch of old poops talk about war stories and things they did in the military,” Watson said.
An article in U.S. Veterans Magazine highlighted the perceptions some younger veterans have about groups such as the American Legion.
“The current VSO image and what the younger veteran generation think about local VSOs is real,” according to the article. “They see a building with a couple windows, a dimly lit smoke-filled room with a pool table or darts with ‘Bingo Night’ being boldly advertised as the biggest event happening at that particular location. How do we get the younger veterans to be part of that? The answer is we don’t.”
Hitting the road
Veterans may not be joining the American Legion, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t getting together. Some are getting their social time in on two wheels on two-lane highways.
The East Texas Chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club lets veterans experience what they want the most after years of military service — freedom, relaxation and a thrill, said club President Kyle Crawford.
“If you’re in the military, it’s always on volume 10,” said Crawford, a veteran of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. “You get out, and you’re part of the civilian world, and the volume gets turned way down, and you kind of miss the adrenaline rush a little bit. Motorcycles are a way to get that adrenaline rush back in.”
Veterans ride in groups to various destinations, creating a sense of brotherhood, Crawford said. Many veterans have difficulty being in large crowds because of their combat experience, so the closeness of the group provides a healthy level of social interaction.
Although brotherhood is a core value of the group, it’s different from the kind of interaction younger veterans might have at a legacy veterans organization, said Crawford, who is also a VFW member.
“Guys get out of the service, and they’re not searching for the camaraderie,” Crawford said. “They just want to get away. … They want to relax. They don’t want to be involved in organizations. They’ve given to the cause already.
“Over time, however … they’re going to come full circle. They’re going to start missing the guys. They’re going to start missing the friends they made. They’re going to start missing the camaraderie they had once.”
That’s when veterans begin seeking groups such as the American Legion and VFW, Crawford said. Eventually, younger veterans may want what service members before them found in those places.
“The reason that the VFW and the American Legion have a lot of older folks is that they’re almost like waiting for those folks to come around and realize they need something more," Crawford said. "They need to talk openly about combat, about the things they’ve seen or about just the stresses of service."
Although the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club aims to give veterans a way to take it easy in life, the organization also supports community events and groups. Above all, it aims to help fellow veterans who may be struggling with their mental health, especially those contemplating suicide, Crawford said.
“We always like to say we’re not wolves — we’re sheepdogs,” Crawford said. “Sheepdogs have all the same elements as a wolf. … Sheepdogs are protectors, and wolves are carnivores. They’re attackers. I think that’s a fundamental thing for most warriors is that we’re like the protectors. And we’re also very, very protective of our fellow veterans.”
Family first
Not all Texas American Legion posts are facing the same fate.
Post 223 in Killeen was on the verge of shutting down in 2019, its former post commander told a local news station. But four years later, the story is different.
These days, Post 223 members can be found participating in community events, supporting programs for youth and listening to live music at its building. Members have spent more than $150,000 refurbishing the building and parking lot, and with a solid financial footing, they aim to support community causes more, Post Commander Steven Driscoll said.
The post has 386 members on its roster, Driscoll said. Though the number of active members is fewer — between 10 and 20 — the post’s future is brighter.
“We’re on the rise,” he said.
The post is working with the Legion Auxiliary, which is a sister organization to the American Legion. The auxiliary, originally created for the wives of veterans, supports several of the same causes as the main group, Driscoll said.
The Legion Auxiliary has grown, too, from a low of four members to 57, Driscoll said. Together, American Legion members and Legion Auxiliary members are investing in their programs for the sons and daughters of veterans, who could make up the next generation of veterans and post members.
The American Legion’s main goal is to be a family-friendly organization — a place where veterans can bring their children, Driscoll said. The post functions as an exclusive club with a canteen, which serves a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Post members aim to create an atmosphere for veterans to have the fellowship they once did, making new friends who become like their family.
“We tried to implement just going back to the values of what we’re here for,” Driscoll said. “The American Legion is a family organization, and getting back to the roots of what it is, is the biggest key.
“We want to get away from being called a bar. We’re a private club. When you come to the club, you become part of the family.”
Legion posts historically have supported community school and youth programs, so Post 223 members are in talks with a local charter school to see how they can help, Driscoll said. That idea came from a younger member, and the post is welcoming to them.
The American Legion also is looking into revitalizing its Legion Riders motorcycle group, which is popular among veterans of all ages. The group distributes American flags to community members, provides college scholarship money, attends the funerals of veterans and raises money for charitable causes, Driscoll said.
The four longtime pillars of the American Legion’s mission — veterans affairs, national security, Americanism and children’s programs — give veterans worthy causes to support, Driscoll said.
“Some of the other veterans that are coming in younger, they’re just interested in some of the childhood development stuff going on,” Driscoll said. “Everybody’s here for a different reason, and with the four pillars, you can find something that you like to support. Most people can. My focus is just making sure, if you came down here, I said ‘Hi’ to you.”
Helping vets, communities
The American Legion isn’t just a place to sit around and talk, veterans say. The organization aims to make a difference in their lives.
Legion posts across the nation connect veterans with various resources, such as health care benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, said former Longview Post 232 Commander Jack Lanier.
Many veterans are unaware of the benefits they can obtain, Lanier said. Educating them is one of the American Legion’s priorities. In the past, the organization has helped veterans regain disability benefits that were lost because of technical errors, Lanier said.
“We have a lot of veterans that still need some help, and we have ways of finding out what help they need, and we can refer them to the proper authorities,” he said.
Post 140 members say they’d like to do more for the community, but they need a bigger team. The organization used to send several high school juniors to the Boys State leadership camp. American Legion members also want to attend more funerals for veterans, support programs for youth and help more veterans in need, Nehrling said.
Like other veteran service organizations, the American Legion is placing greater emphasis on preventing veteran suicide through its national “Be The One” program, which aims to educate veterans about mental health. Nehrling wants more veterans to be a part of it. The program includes the veterans mental health crisis hotline, reachable by calling 988 and pressing 1.
“We can do more activities to help our community in different ways,” Nehrling said. “We’re only limited by resources and members. The more members we got, the more we can do as far as serving our community in whatever ways we can find.”
Nehrling wears his American Legion hat as he goes around town, telling veterans he meets about what the Legion has to offer. He said he’s spoken to several young veterans lately who may join.
“We’ve been doing our best to recruit newer members and younger members, and I think it’s starting to come around, finally,” Nehrling said. “I’m optimistic.”
The average age of the post’s membership is around 72, Nehrling said. He hopes to see that figure drop, sustaining the post for the long run.
“Hopefully it’s going to change real fast,” Nehrling said. “The average age might drop to 55. That sounds pretty young to me.”