Salena Jackson has served five years as Pine Tree ISD assistant superintendent of finance and director of the business office, but after a year of living away from her family, she has decided to join them in the Houston area.
Jackson is set to become the executive director of finance at Magnolia ISD, while Pine Tree ISD has appointed Matthew Davenport to replace her,
Superintendent Steve Clugston said Davenport is coming from Whitesboro ISD, where he was CFO for five years. Before that, he was superintendent of Walnut Bend ISD.
Clugston said Davenport will start after the Christmas break, and the board is set to approve his official hire at Monday’s meeting.
Jackson said she has enjoyed her time at the district and the mentors she has learned from.
“I couldn’t have done it without my mentor, Judy Downing, the previous CFO. I attribute a lot of my success to her,” she said. “I didn’t work in school finance before, but she took the time to train me and teach me about school finance.”
During her time at Pine Tree ISD, the district has refunded several bonds and lowered the tax rate a total of 15 cents.
“Ultimately, we’re here to educate kids,” she said. “They are the future of America, and if they aren’t educated, our future is grim. You just have to keep that at the forefront, all the details of school finance you learn.”
Jackson has lived in Kilgore her entire life, as have her parents. After her mother was transferred to the Houston area for work, she decided she wanted to live closer to them.
But she said she still is proud of the work she has done at Pine Tree.
“We’ve received a superior rating on our (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) report and a clean audit every year I’ve been here,” she said. “We also received a financial transparency star from the Texas comptroller’s office.”