When St. Mary's Catholic School kindergartner Kasen Brooks arrived to school Friday, he had a special guest.
Kasen said Santa came to eat breakfast with him and his friends, which made him feel special.
"(He came) with his sleigh and the reindeer," he said. "It's parked on the roof."
Students at St. Mary's in Longview had a socially distanced breakfast with Santa on Friday as a way to give them a safe holiday celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kindergarten teacher Beverly Wilson said the students did crafts, read a story about the birth of Jesus and had pancakes with Santa in the cafeteria.
The students were seated at opposite ends of the table so they were a safe distance from each other.
While the students have not been able to have typical holiday celebrations this year, Wilson said they are still trying to give the children a chance to celebrate.
"It’s a treat," she said. "They’re young, so they adjust very well and are doing very well and are happy — and this is a super treat for them."
Wilson said the students are adaptable and have worked with COVID-19 restrictions well, but she misses playing closer together. They are good with wearing their masks, but keeping them apart while playing is what she has to remind them about the most, she said.
The students all have their own space in the classroom with Plexiglass dividers, she said. They also stay with the same groups all day to prevent any spread of the virus.
"We run in cohorts. We’re always with our same cohort whether it be lunch or whatever it is, we always have our spacing," Wilson said.
That spacing allowed students to still get the chance to have some type of normal holiday celebration.
It also gave students like Kasen the chance to ask Santa for a gift this year, he said he asked for an iPhone.