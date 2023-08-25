Spring Hill ISD Trustee Mark White seemed to search for penance in a fluorescent light above the boardroom’s u-shaped table. He stared up plaintively — unblinking — and lowered his head.
“We’re a day before school and fixing to hire online staff,” White said during the school board's Aug. 16 meeting. “This is disturbing. … I can’t go for it.”
On the eve of the first day of classes in Spring Hill ISD, the board's decision to spend $321,500 to transition eight high school classes to an online platform was put to a vote: five ayes and two nays (including White) .
The reasoning behind the decision was straightforward according to a letter sent to many, but not all, parents of Spring Hill ISD students the week before. A shortage of certified teachers afflicting Texas and other states had taken root in the Longview district.
Ten classes in Spring Hill ISD are affected by the staffing crunch, including core requirements such as English and chemistry. The Advanced Placement, or AP versions, of those two classes were removed from the course catalog and replaced by dual-credit classes at Kilgore College. Elevate K-12 — the district's choice for the hybrid learning platform — does not offer AP instruction.
What Elevate does offer for the classes it covers is so-called “synchronous learning,” a live teacher beaming into a classroom television while an “instructional monitor,” one of Spring Hill's coaches in many cases, keeps students on task while they work from laptops. Students' questions can be sent in real-time to the remote teacher.
Scraping by
Spring Hill ISD is not alone in its struggle to attract and retain staff.
“What we’re seeing is critical shortages everywhere,” said Will Holleman, senior director of government relations at Raise Your Hand Texas, an advocacy group for public education.
As with Spring Hill ISD, certified educators specializing in English, math and the sciences are hard to come by in Texas. A persistent lack of investment in public education by the Legislature has left schools strapped for cash and unable to raise salaries, an issue compounded by inflation, according to Holleman.
He predicted that many schools in Northeast Texas would move to four-day weeks if funding challenges aren’t resolved soon, although the main solution to the problem is relatively simple — at least in theory.
“I’m just going to cut to the short of it. There’s roughly a $7,500 shortfall between the national average and what teachers get paid in Texas,” Holleman said. With a recent Texas State Teachers Association survey finding an all-time high of 70% of educators considering leaving the profession, he believes raising wages could relieve some of the pressure on existing teachers while attracting newcomers to the field.
Spring Hill ISD, which has the smallest student population in Longview, also has the lowest starting teacher salaries in the city.
A first-year teacher there has to work 14 years before making the same salary as a first-year Longview ISD educator: $51,750.
Officials at Longview, Hallsville and Pine Tree ISDs did not report staffing shortages similar to Spring Hill, but Pine Tree Superintendent Steve Clugston agreed that the problem is widespread.
“We have no doubt that the teacher shortage is real,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate and we’ve been getting teachers, but we’re just stealing them from someone else.”
Pine Tree ISD offers a starting wage $4,000 higher than Spring Hill ISD in addition to an annual stipend of $2,000-$4,000 in high-need areas such as science and foreign languages.
Accounting for the budget disparities between schools — why one district has the funds to pay higher salaries than another — comes down to multiple factors, said Wayne Guidry, former Spring Hill ISD superintendent and current assistant superintendent of business and finance at Longview ISD.
First, there’s the district’s tax base. Longview ISD, for example, is the beneficiary of multiple small and large businesses contributing to its budget. Then there’s differences in building maintenance costs, which are unusually low for Longview ISD, owing to a total rebuild of the district's facilities in the past 15 years.
“Because (Longview ISD hasn't) had a lot of high maintenance costs, we've been able to divert those savings towards salaries,” Guidry said.
Finally, there’s state policy that allots additional funding based on something called “weighted average daily attendance” — basically the number of students with developmental disabilities, from economically disadvantaged areas or those for whom English is a second language.
Since Spring Hill ISD has fewer of those types of students, it receives a smaller allotment from the state compared with surrounding districts.
A sudden shock
Although the teacher shortage is being felt in schools around the nation, the haze of confusion surrounding Spring Hill ISD’s 11th-hour decision to embrace hybrid learning for some classes was self-inflicted, according to parents.
Before the Spring Hill ISD school board voted at the Aug. 16 meeting, the evening opened with comments from frustrated parents. Other than disappointment with the degraded quality of classroom instruction, their comments emphasized a lack of transparency from the school administration and a general sense of bewilderment.
Amber Preston, mother of Bella Preston, a 15-year-old Spring Hill sophomore with aspirations of becoming a doctor, received the news of the teacher shortage from her daughter before getting a letter from the school. Bella said she learned of class changes through “School Buddies,” a student-run Snapchat group.
Amber Preston rushed to get answers but struggled to find them when she reached out to campus administration, she said.
“In each of these emails that I sent, they all had one common theme: a lack of communication,” Amber Preston told trustees from the boardroom podium.
In a later interview, Bella said she worried about how her honors chemistry class, now online, would function when it comes time for hands-on experiments, and she won’t find out for another week. Because of the last-minute nature of Spring Hill’s hybrid learning transition, there’s a two-week gap between the start of regular classes and when the Elevate K-12 program becomes operational.
Keith Lawson, another Spring Hill ISD parent, said he had similar difficulties getting clarity on what his daughter’s junior year would look like.
“I was sitting there staring at this letter from the school and was like, ‘Wait, these are all my daughter's classes,' ” he said during an interview.
At a meet-the-teacher event held at the high school, Lawson said he experienced the surreal sensation of finding empty classrooms.
The room where his daughter would be taking English was bare of decorations, posters and books. Other rooms were simply locked, Lawson said.
“It’s a nightmare.”
In an emailed statement about the teacher shortage and switch to online classes, Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet said:
“In Spring Hill ISD, we are committed to providing our students with excellent educational opportunities and strong academic programs. This commitment remains amid state-wide staffing challenges and includes finding solutions through alternative learning mediums.”
"Throughout Texas, teachers are retiring or entering other fields. Additionally, universities are graduating fewer educators which has impacted SHISD and districts across the state. We have worked diligently to fill open positions with properly certified teachers, and this work will continue to be a top priority in SHISD.
"In addition to our outstanding teachers currently on staff, some high school students will receive instruction through an online educational platform that provides high-quality synchronous live teaching for classrooms. With this online platform, Texas certified teachers instruct students in a virtual classroom using technology that allows for fluid interaction between the teacher and students. While the course content will be delivered virtually, each classroom will have an instructional facilitator present to manage the classroom and track student progress. We will transition back to live in-person instruction in these courses as certified candidates are brought on board."
Struggles
While Spring Hill ISD is arranging the rollout of the Elevate K-12 platform, students have been left in an educational limbo.
Changing school districts is an option for Bella Preston, but it’s one neither she nor her parents take lightly.
Her father grew up in Longview and also was a Spring Hill Panther.
Bella said she feels connected to her friends on the drill team, and as her mother emphasized, sophomore year is when students are assigned their “number” and establish themselves in the school’s academic rankings — an important consideration for college admissions.
Especially for an aspiring doctor.
“But we’ve told Bella, ‘If things get too bad, just say the word and you’ve got a free pass. We’ll get you out of there,’ ” Amber Preston said.