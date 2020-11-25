Holidays were never a great time for Benjamin Pennebaker.
“I never had family, never grew up around stuff like this where people get, like, Thanksgiving,” Pennebaker, 39, said Wednesday at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. “Thanksgiving and Christmas, that's the stuff that rich people did.”
Pennebaker said he always dreaded the holidays or any celebration because of the rough situations that would occur at those gatherings as he was growing up and through his adult life in Los Angeles.
“It always consisted of drinking and fighting,” he said. “I grew up in East LA and, you know, the family thing just wasn't there. ”
This year, he said he is grateful to be alive and in Hiway 80's New Creation Discipleship Recovery Program.
“Being here with people that have been helping me out, yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” Pennebaker said.
Pennebaker was one of more than 80 people in the program who received a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. The mission opened two dining areas to feed program members, their guests and walk-ins.
“I’ve been here for six months, pursuing the Lord and building relationships with people that, you know, aren’t involved in drugs, alcohol, gangs and stuff like that,” he said.
COVID-19 changed his life when he lost his job and was forced to sell his belongings.
“I had moved back here a couple years ago. I was working doing contract work for Mercedes flying to the East Coast,” Pennebaker said. “When COVID hit, they suspended all the work.”
He sold his cars and was homeless not long after. Pennebaker said he attempted suicide several times before ending up at Hiway 80.
“I swallowed 200 pills and ended up in Good Shepherd and they resuscitated me,” Pennebaker said. “After that, I tried hanging myself, and that didn’t work.”
He credits one worker at the mission for saving his life and talking to him when he attempted to leave and take his own life.
“That’s how I ended up joining the program,” Pennebaker said.
He said he hopes to stay in East Texas when he completes the program.
“You know, if you’re feeling lost, lonely, all alone, just look to the Lord,” Pennebaker said. ”He’s always there, He’s always good. You know, there’s no better feeling like getting to know Him.”
Anthony Ballard, 55, of Longview also is in the recovery program at the mission. COVID-19 affected his job, but Ballard looks back at the challenges of the year with thankfulness.
“This year has been so difficult for everyone,” he said. “There’s a lot of craziness in the world today, but we got a whole lot to be thankful for.”
Ballard has been in the mission's program for about three months and said he is grateful for the holiday meal.
“It means a whole lot to me, and it means that you still have people in the world who care,” Ballard said. “If you choose to do the right thing, God is still in the blessing business.”
Volunteer Marcus Mercer said helping and serving as a pastor who speaks to the men’s and women’s shelters at Hiway 80 has been a great joy since he retired from the U.S. Army in October.
“Just using your time and giving back to those who are in need and continuously wanting to serve,” he said. “That’s what this is about. It’s not so much about one meal per year but it’s about consistently, throughout the year, giving back because there is great need here.”
Volunteer Trinity Edwards, 17, is a member of the National Honor Society at Tatum High School.
“I needed to get volunteer hours, and since it is Thanksgiving, I decided to come out here and help out,” Edwards said. “It’s good just to see people have happy faces.”
Hiway 80 Director Brian Livingston said the mission did not publicize the Thanksgiving event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteer Coordinator Berlene Mercer, wife of Marcus Mercer, said about 30 volunteers helped make the Thanksgiving meal happen.
Livingston and Mercer said the biggest effect of COVID-19 on the mission is the number of volunteers allowed to come into the building.
“We’re not able to have as many volunteers because we’re trying to protect the population of people that live here,” Livingston said.
The mission will allow some volunteers back in to help serve the Christmas Eve meal, but others who wish to bring goods will need to drop them off at the building on West Marshall Avenue.
“We will allow grandmothers who like to bake to make baked goods and bring them in,” Mercer said, with a chuckle. “But it’s really challenging because we are limited in the number of volunteers we can allow.”
Overall, Livingston said the pandemic has not affected the shelter in the way some may assume.
“It’s been incredible this whole time. We’ve had only one guy that tested positive,” Livingston said, noting there has been no virus outbreak at the facility.
“It’s truly been God’s blessing,” he said.