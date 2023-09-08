There were three clues that something was afoot at 115 E. Bank Alley: a stenciled black arrow on the sidewalk pointing toward a heavy door, a velvet rope draped over brass poles and eager customers ready to whisper a password and experience opening day at Longview’s first speakeasy, The Bourbon Alley.
Two hosts cracked the door and spirited guests down a small flight of stairs. The muffled sound of ragtime and jazz drifted from behind a second entrance just as discreet as the first. Patrons stepped inside.
The Bourbon Alley is an homage to the sultry New Orleans watering holes of the Prohibition era, but in a modern package. With crystal chandeliers dangling from the high ceilings and green suede upholstered couches and chairs, sidling up to the bar for a cocktail is a chic affair dreamt up by local father-son duo Bryan and Christopher Wilks.
“I built the place I wanted to go to,” Christopher Wilks said from behind the bar.
Wilks previously lived in New York — where the modern speakeasy concept was born 30 years ago — and in Dallas, a city large enough to support more than a dozen of the secretive cocktail lounges.
He returned to Longview to be with family, then began hatching a business plan with his father.
As trendy as speakeasies are in bigger metros, the elaborately hidden bars, sometimes tucked behind fake paintings and phone booths, were unheard of in East Texas until the Plaid Rabbit Social Club opened in October in Tyler.
Bourbon Alley doubles the region’s count to two and is likely the first lounge of its kind in Longview since the Prohibition era.
While drinks aren’t cheap by Longview standards at a flat price of $15, they aren’t your standard well-drink either.
Watching the construction of menu favorites such as the “Bourbon Alley Sazerac,” an absinthe wash followed by rye whiskey and home-made bitters, or the “Bayou Smoke,” a base of mezcal roiled by dry ice, the attention to detail is on full display.
Developing Bourbon Alley’s elevated cocktail menu wasn’t as straightforward as it might be in a place such as New York, however. You need attentive staff and inspired mixologists, people like head bartender Cody Connite and his understudy, 21-year-old Carson Evans, to synchronize themes with flavors.
“(Evans) is definitely our nerd … in the best sense of the word,” Wilks said.
Before his current gig, Evans worked at Roma Italian Kitchen and established himself as a lead bartender.
“I watched other staff mixing drinks at Roma and fell in love with it,” Evans said. Like a chef or scientist, he experimented with different flavor combinations in his home kitchen to see what worked and what didn’t.
From the speakeasy bar top, Evans angled a pairing knife around a lemon until the peel curled into a zesty yellow spiral. Twisting the peel with both hands above a glass, he released its oil before dropping in the twirl as a final garnish.
Liz Gray, a middle school teacher, watched closely while sampling another drink with her husband, DJ. She peppered Evans with questions about the drink-making process, and he was more than happy to oblige them.
The couple moved to Longview from Dallas this past July and said they missed many of the cosmopolitan dining options of their old home.
“We were used to fine dining in Dallas, so this is right up our alley,” Gray said.
Gray believes Bourbon Alley could put Longview ahead of the curve in East Texas.
But at least one guest, Corey Howell, 53, appeared less interested in the craft cocktail offerings.
“I’m more of a beer guy,” Howell said, ordering his second Michelob Ultra, “but I love the ambiance.”
The scene and setting had a different appeal for Howell: “Old buildings are a fascination of mine.” Now he could enjoy a beer in one.
The first service at Bourbon Alley is only a taste of where the Wilks duo hope to take the back alley haunt. Christopher Wilks said he looks forward to opening the private event room within the bar by Halloween, nicknamed the “Voodoo Lounge,” when the final touches are finished.
A neon voodoo sign already hangs near the bar’s second entrance and casts a lurid purple glow down the hallway.
Wilks said a Great Gatsby-themed New Year's event is in the works that will feature a super-sized martini glass and a costumed woman striking poses from the top of it. Occasional tarot card readings also are planned, though with no set schedule.
Howell captured the feelings of many of the evening’s attendees as he settled up his tab. “I grew up in Longview my whole life, and I’ve never seen anything like this here,” Howell said.
Before visiting Bourbon Alley, guests should check the company's social media pages for the latest password.
A cover charge of $10 is required before entering Friday and Saturday after 7 p.m.
Business hours are Wednesday - Saturday, 5 p.m. till midnight. On Saturday, service extends until 1 a.m.