Almost a year after a fire destroyed their restaurant, Gino and Sabrina Salihu reopened their popular Italian eatery Wednesday in Hallsville.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who supported us. We are so happy right now that we are able to reopen,” Sabrina Salihu said. “We hope to do the best that we can and we hope to see all of our customers from Longview here at Gino’s.”
The Salihus owned Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta on Spur 63 in Longview for about eight years, taking over the restaurant that was originally started by Gino Salihu’s uncle, the namesake for the former Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. At Uncle Joe’s, the Salihus and their three children operated the restaurant.
A Dec. 22 fire in the attic of the restaurant caused the building to be a total loss. As customers reached out to support the family, the Salihus knew they wanted to reopen, Sabrina Salihu recalled. Their new restaurant, called Gino’s Italian Kitchen, opened Wednesday at 704 W. Main St. in Hallsville, where El Sombrero previously was located.
Within the first hour of opening, dozens of patrons had visited restaurant with many familiar faces coming from Longview.
“We were regulars at Uncle Joe’s; we were almost like pseudo-family,” said Tammy Mitchell, who drove to Hallsville on Wednesday to have lunch with her husband, Tommy, and son, Dre. “We’re definitely excited today. We’re here day one to celebrate with them and help them kick off this new adventure. We’ve definitely missed their food in the last year.”
The menu at Gino’s Italian Restaurant is the same as the menu at the former Uncle Joe’s, Salihu said.
“We didn’t change anything,” she said.
Longtime fans Cathy and Courtney Dozier of Longview said they were excited to eat their favorite meals again Wednesday.
“We used to get their pizza probably once a week. We were sad about the fire, but then we were so happy when we saw they were opening up here just with a different name,” Courtney Dozier said. “I like the new location. It’s bigger, which is good for them. And the food is exactly the same.”
Hannah Creacy, who created a GoFundMe account for the Salihus after the fire, was on hand Wednesday to help out with the restaurant opening for the couple who she said is “like family” to her.
“We just love them. They’ve seen my children grow up, coming to the restaurant,” Creacy said. “I’m really happy for them that they were able to reopen in Hallsville. This building and location are really good, and I think this is going to be really good for them. I just hope they get to open another location in Longview again, too.”
Salihu said that is the couple’s plan. They intend to open a second location of Gino’s in Longview in the future to be closer to all of their longtime customers while continuing to develop a new fanbase in Hallsville.
“We are happy to serve Hallsville and in the future, when we find a location in Longview, we will be back there with a second location,” she said.