Students in the Union Hill High School FFA organization are helping children in the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children this holiday season.
The students collected 36 boxes of new or gently used children’s books to donate to the hospital in Dallas.
Agriculture Mechanics instructor Robert Stanley said the students in the Upshur County school district delivered the books Tuesday to Gilmer’s Masonic lodge.
The club posted about the book drive on Facebook, and donations came from not only students, but community members, the library and teachers, said agriculture science teacher Mary Martin.
“It just shows what good leaders we have in our school and how our program molds them to be top leaders, and they can see that,” she said. “When we delivered books, some of the older generation was there last night, and they saw the future, and to see them bragged on you can see the pride in the students.”
Stanley said Union Hill has a large FFA club compared with other schools, with about 30 to 40 students who participate in activities.
“Everybody thinks of us as cows and plows mentality,” he said. “Here, we train our students in mechanics. They learn how to weld, common construction trades. We teach them to earn livable wages after graduation. I try to set them up with trade schools, because not all kids will go to college, but they will work.”
Martin said there is something for anyone who wants to be part of the program, including leadership and service opportunities.
Support from administration and parents helps the chapter’s success and ability to compete and serve the community, Stanley said.
“At the end of the day, we try to be one big family up here,” he said. “And I guess that’s why we have such an active chapter. We’re just one big family up here, and we have a lot of buy in for us.”