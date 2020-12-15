Upshur County commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution in support of local entities receiving funding distributions related to a pending settlement in the ongoing opioid lawsuit.
Under the state's plan posted to the Texas Attorney General's website, Upshur County is slated to receive about $128,300 from the settlement.
County Judge Todd Tefteller said the resolution approved Tuesday is non-binding, but is intended to show how many local entities across the state are in support of the funding distribution. Funds can be used however municipalities best see fit, he said.
The funding distribution, which has not been finalized, comes after years of litigation. The manufacturers of opioids have been sued by Texas and other states over the damage caused by highly-addictive painkillers.
Under the plan, Tefteller said, an estimated $1 billion in settlement funds is expected to come to Texas. Of that, 15% would go to cities and counties, 15% to the state and 70% to regional health districts.
The regional health districts would use the funds for education, treatment and prevention. A 30-county region including Upshur, Gregg, Rusk, Smith and Harrison counties would receive $38,223,336.
Upshur County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Tuesday.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved buying two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in the Upshur County Courthouse and at the Justice Center. The two AEDs and wall mounts will cost $3,335 from JW CPR and First Aid of Harleton.
The commissioners also approved a tentative plan for Carter BloodCare to have mobile blood drives on the courthouse square Jan. 22, April 16, July 16 and Dec. 16, 2021. The mobile blood drives must also be approved by the city of Gilmer.