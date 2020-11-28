The Longview Lobos returned to the football field Friday for the first time in three weeks to play a rare day game at Lobo Stadium.
The 21 days without a game was Longview’s longest stretch since 1920, when the team waited 28 days between games.
The Lobos’ Nov. 13 game against Sherman was cancelled after COVID-19 precautions shut down that school’s football program, and Longview is coming off its bye week.
Longview pounded McKinney North, 55-10, on Friday to earn a playoff berth for the 20th consecutive season.