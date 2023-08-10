Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part series about how veterans organizations are changing to reverse declining membership. Read the first part of the series about area American Legion posts here.
Two East Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars posts don’t smell the way they used to.
Smoking is banned at Longview VFW Post 4002 and Carl Webb Post 1799 in Whitehouse, allowing older members — and younger veterans with children — to enjoy getting together.
That’s one change post members have made in an attempt to reinvent their organizations. Post leaders say they’re working to recruit younger veterans by making their posts more family-friendly, reversing a years-long trend of membership declines.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, the VFW, that’s just a place where a bunch of old dudes hang out and drink beer,” said 39-year-old Loni Cerny, one of the Longview post’s female veterans. “We’re trying to get away from that and make this a place where people want to come, where our generation or younger people want to come and spend time.”
Across the nation, veterans organizations such as the VFW and the American Legion have been losing members for decades. Nationwide, the VFW had about 1 million members in 2022 — down from 2.1 million in 1992, according to military.com.
Younger veterans haven’t joined veterans groups at the same rates their fathers and grandfathers once did, causing some posts — local chapters of the national organization — to close.
But some posts are finding new life under new, younger leadership.
Whitehouse Post Commander Mike Johnson, 36, joined the VFW in 2022. The post has gained 16 members in the past year, he said. The post’s officers range between the ages of 36 and 48.
Membership is up at the Longview VFW as well, Cerny said. She joined the post in January and has helped recruit six new members since then. That post’s leadership team is young, too.
“I think showing more forward-facing younger people will help our recruitment,” Cerny said. “It just helps build on the diversity of the organization, and again, it just helps build on the amount of resources our organization now has because of how far our outreach is within our post.”
Cerny and others say they’re not only recruiting younger veterans, but also making posts more appealing to them.
Family-friendly focus
On a recent Monday night, Cerny and her husband, Bart, the post’s 38-year-old junior vice commander, sat in a booth in the dining hall. Their 4-year-old daughter played on her iPad while other veterans talked and walked around the room.
“You can still walk into this place and feel welcome and feel comfortable,” Loni Cerny said. “Everyone knows who my baby is. They’re going to make sure she’s fine.”
The Longview post is becoming more family-friendly by balancing the wants and needs of older and younger members, Loni Cerny said. Some older veterans may go to a VFW to sit and have a beer at the cantina, while younger veterans are looking for an atmosphere where they and their children can be safe and have fun together.
In addition to smoking bans, house rules have changed, post leaders say. Disrespectful patrons are asked to leave, and profanity isn’t to be used when children are present.
Post members are working to increase the number of activities for veterans, their families and the public. The Longview post has weekly events such as cornhole tournaments, taco Tuesday meals, musical performances and more, which are advertised on the post's Facebook page.
On Sept. 10, the post will hold a fundraiser for the family of a local man who died in an accident at an area lake. The fundraiser will include live music, bounce houses, vendors and more.
Family-friendly post activities generally take place in the early evening hours from around 6 to 8 p.m., Bart Cerny said. After that, families head home, allowing adult veterans to have an environment where they can interact and drink at the bar, which closes at 11 p.m.
The VFW is sometimes the only place where veterans feel comfortable socializing, Bart Cerny said. Providing that atmosphere remains the post’s chief goal.
The Whitehouse post held a family fun day in June, which had activities for people of all ages and raised money to buy school supplies. The post has live music and pool tournaments, among other events.
The post also is seeking sponsorships from local businesses and restaurants that would pay for the group’s meals and other expenses. If enough sponsorships are secured, Johnson said he hopes the post could close its cantina, which isn’t profitable.
“Veterans today don’t drink like the older vets do,” Johnson said. “It’s a change in generations.”
Changing views
Many veterans who’ve fought in wars after the Vietnam era have had dim views of places such as the VFW, Bart Cerny said. They may associate the organization with smoke-filled bars and pool halls. But the perception may be changing.
Now a defense contractor, Cerny said several of his co-workers across the nation are getting involved in VFW posts in their hometowns.
“We always make all those jokes about it,” he said. “But they love it. … Most all of our generation that I know and work with are heavily involved in their local community.”
Johnson said he believes one reason the Whitehouse VFW’s membership is rising has to do with time.
When service members leave the military, they want to find a life apart from their duty, Johnson said. But after about 10 years, they’re looking for the closeness they had in the service — and they want to talk to people who’ve had similar experiences.
Veterans who’ve fought in Iraq and Afghanistan are beginning to reach that 10-year threshold, Johnson said. He joined nine years after his duty ended because he wanted to give back to his fellow veterans.
“You need that brotherhood — brother or sisterhood because now we’ve got female veterans and a female member,” Johnson said.
At the Longview post, Loni Cerny convinced her friend Jenn Ford, a fellow female veteran, to sign up.
“What attracted me to this VFW in particular … is that there is positive growth as society changes,” said Ford, a local singer who performs at area VFW halls. “You see more diversity in here.”
Posts are making other changes to step into the 21st century.
The Longview post’s wall of honor, which featured photos of veterans, has been digitized. Their photos now are displayed in a slideshow on a wall-mounted TV. Local tattoo artist Rikki Bailey is painting a military-themed mural on the wall.
Any honorably discharged local veteran can be featured on the digital wall of honor, and the post is seeking the public’s help in finding names for photos of unknown veterans already on the wall, said Shane Stroman, the post’s new senior vice commander.
The Longview post’s dining hall has been remodeled as well, featuring patriotic-themed booths and tables.
These days, the VFW is more welcoming, Johnson said.
“We’re trying to get the word out that it’s not like it used to be,” he said. “It used to be the good ole' boys club. That’s not what it is.”
'People do care'
Transitioning to civilian life can be challenging for veterans, but post members say they have the experience and resources to help those returning home.
Veterans can connect younger service members to local veteran service officers, who can help them obtain benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Johnson said. The Whitehouse post has its own volunteer veterans service officer who can assist veterans with paperwork for various government programs.
Local post members also can educate veterans about various mental health resources, such as Operation True North in Longview and CampV in Tyler, which specialize in post-traumatic stress disorder and other service-related issues.
Posts also can help veterans going through difficult financial situations.
“The biggest thing is networking and just getting advice from people who have been there,” Cerny said. “It’s just those tips and tricks that people here are going to know about because they’ve been there and done that.”
Beyond getting help with bureaucratic processes, the camaraderie of a post can be therapeutic for veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life, Ford said.
“People try to draw a line definitively between the end of their service because they want to find who they are after,” she said. “But you never really lose that, so this will help you kind of make that transition and realize that you don’t have to deny who you were. That’s still part of you.”
While newer members are leading the charge on remaking their posts, there’s still more work to be done, Johnson said. The post hopes to support youth organizations and potentially sponsor a city park. Eligible veterans are invited to step up.
“We want everybody to know that people do care, even guys that went to war,” Johnson said. “We want the best for our community.”
Veterans of more recent wars may not have joined the VFW like their predecessors did, but many have formed niche groups, such as the Disabled American Veterans or motorcycle clubs, Bart Cerny said. The post aims to work together with those groups to get veterans the help they need. After all, he said, that’s the mission.
“We want to stay true to our motto that nobody does more for vets,” he said.