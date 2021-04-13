Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.