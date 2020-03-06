Council member Sharon McBride reaches over to Council member Henry Davis Jr. during a news conference Friday by Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel at the County City Building in South Bend, Ind., releasing the findings of an investigation into the death of Eric Logan. Hertel said evidence showed Logan approached South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill’s with a knife and the officer feared for his safety when he fired two shots, one of which struck Logan in the upper abdomen.