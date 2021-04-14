San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow announces a murder charge is filed against Paul Flores in the Kristin Smart case, as Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle listens at left, during a news conference Wednesday in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Smart, a missing California college student, was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student, and the suspect’s father helped hide her body, the San Luis Obispo County district attorney said Wednesday.