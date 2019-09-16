Ronald Lee Haskell collapses as he appears in court July 2014 in Houston. A forensic psychiatrist told jurors Monday that Haskell, accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife's family, was not responsible for his actions because of severe mental illness that made him believe voices in his head were telling him to carry out the killings. The psychiatrist was expected to be the final witness from defense attorneys for Haskell, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2014 attack in a suburban Houston home.